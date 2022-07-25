Google Chrome remains the leading internet browser, and for good reasons. From allowing you to change the language and share tabs between devices, every feature exists to make your browsing experience personalized and seamless. The latest Chromebooks and Android phones come with Chrome preinstalled and set as the default browser. The advantage of this setting is that any link you click from third-party apps or websites launches in Chrome automatically.

Owning other devices means you have to install the browser. You also have to open it every time you visit a website. If you decide that Chrome is the browser for you, we share tips on how to make it your primary app.

Why you should use Google Chrome as your default browser

Chrome is embedded into the Google ecosystem, allowing you to integrate your account with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Drive, among others. When you make Chrome your default app and click links from any app, they instantly open in the browser. More importantly, you can log in on different devices, and your bookmarks, apps, and extensions settings are synchronized. Any updates you make on one device reflect on others you're signed in to.

If you feel Chrome isn't doing enough, you can extend its capabilities with the best extensions from the Web Store. It also supports cross-migration, allowing you to import settings from your previous browser. You don't need to set up the browser from scratch. Depending on the web browser you're switching from, you may be able to import your bookmarks, browsing history, homepage, search engines, and saved passwords.

Chrome comes out of the box with Android phones and Chromebooks. All you need to do is update the application when an update is available. Windows PCs and other devices must download and install Chrome as it doesn't come preinstalled. On most Android phones, the browser is set as the default app.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on Android

Samsung's smartphones and iPhones are among the few devices that have their native apps set as the primary browsers. Use the following steps to set Chrome as your primary browser on any device you own.

Go to Settings. Scroll up and tap Apps. Tap Choose default apps. 2 Images Close Tap Browser app. Select Chrome to make it your default app. 2 Images Close

If you don't see the Choose default apps menu on your version of Android, use the next steps instead.

Go to Settings > Apps. Tap Chrome from the list to open the app info. Under Defaults, tap Browser app. 2 Images Close Select Chrome to make it your primary browser.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on Windows

Windows 10 and 11 PCs have Microsoft Edge set as the default browser. Windows 8 and 7 use Internet Explorer as the primary browser. However, Microsoft stopped support for those OS versions and Internet Explorer. Also, Chrome will soon force you to upgrade from older OS versions in 2023, as Google is also ending support for them. It would be best for you to upgrade your computer's OS now.

Windows 11

Download and install Chrome if you haven't. Click the Start icon. Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps. Under Set defaults for applications, type Chrome into the search box to find it quickly. Alternatively, scroll up and click Chrome from the apps list. Beside Make Google Chrome your default browser, click Set default.

Windows 10

Download and install Chrome if you haven't. Click the Windows icon, then the Settings icon. The new window pops up, displaying the settings menu. Click Apps. Click Default apps. Scroll up and click Microsoft Edge under Web browser. If you see Chrome, it means Chrome is your default browser, and you don't need to change it. A list of browsers pops up. Select Chrome to make it your default browser.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Safari is the native browser for Apple devices and is set as the default app out of the box. But you can now change your default browser and email client to Google apps. This setting came with the release of the iOS 14 update despite the feud between Apple and Google.

Chrome is available for download in iOS 12 and higher versions. But only iPhones running iOS 14 or newer versions can set the browser as the default app. For MacBooks, you need macOS High Sierra 10.13 or more recent versions.

Make Chrome your default browser on your iPhone or iPad

Open Chrome. Tap the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner of your screen to expand the app menu. Scroll left and select Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Default browser. Close Go to Open Chrome settings > Default browser app. 2 Images Close Tap Chrome to set it as your primary browser app. Close

Make Chrome the default browser on your MacBook or other MacOS device

Download and install Chrome on Mac. Then run the app. In the upper-right corner of your screen, click the three-dot icon to expand the app menu. Click Settings. Click Default browser. Click Make default. A small tab pops up, prompting you to make Chrome your default browser. Select Use Chrome.

Chrome makes browsing fast and simple

Copying and pasting links into Chrome when you need to browse can be tiring. But setting the app as your default web surfer simplifies that task for you. You only need to click links, and Chrome opens them without asking. You can also set your favorite website as the default homepage. Then, the website is the first thing you'll see any time you launch the app.

If you're interested in more ways to improve your browsing experience, Chrome is loaded with hidden features and tricks on the desktop version.