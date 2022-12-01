The ability to choose a custom ringtone was groundbreaking in the early days of the smartphone era. Now it's just one of the countless features supported by all the best Android phones. Even though ringtone customization can get lost in the sea of smartphone magic, it's worth knowing how to do it. This simple process won't take long, and it's bound to brighten your day from time to time.

How to make a song your ringtone on Android

These steps work for any Android phone using the Android 13 operating system. The method should be similar for older versions of Android.

Open the Settings app. Tap Sound & vibration. 2 Images Close Tap Phone ringtone. Tap My Sounds. 2 Images Close Tap the + icon in the lower-right corner. Close Select the audio file you want to use from your phone directory. Tap Save in the upper-right corner.

Completing these steps leaves you with a customized ringtone. Anytime you receive a call, the song (or whatever audio you chose) plays.

Is there a song that's an inside joke between you and a friend? Or maybe a love song that you share with your partner? You can set those as custom ringtones for specific contacts. It's a nice way to personalize the ringtones for people you know well. Follow these steps to do so.

Open the Contacts app. Select the contact you want to set a custom ringtone for. Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner. Tap Set ringtone. 2 Images Close Tap My Sounds. Tap the + icon in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Select the audio file you want to use from your phone directory. Tap Save in the upper-right corner.

Now you'll know immediately anytime that contact is giving you a ring. Plus, you'll probably crack a smile when you hear their special song.

How to get music files on your Android

To choose a song when completing the steps above, you need to have a copy of the song's audio file downloaded on your phone. There are a few ways this can be done. Below are some brief descriptions of the best methods.

Transfer music files from your computer to your phone

You can transfer audio files from your computer to your phone to use them as ringtones. One way of doing this is through a wired connection. By connecting your devices using a USB cable, for example, you can copy the audio file from your computer to your phone's local storage. You can also use cloud storage services like Google Drive to complete this step. Simply upload the audio file to the cloud from your computer, then access and download the file using your phone.

Use music download apps

There are ways to get audio files using only your phone if that's what you prefer. You'll need to find an app in the Play Store that allows you to download songs. Start with keywords like free music or download music, and make sure to look into the legality and terms for these apps. There are plenty with decent catalogs. Generally, you will see a download icon next to tracks or playlists once you've found them.

Hear your favorite song whenever you get a call

Customizing phone ringtones is a lost art. And suddenly hearing your favorite song now and then can be a pleasant surprise. It's a sure way to start every phone call on a positive note. If you're having trouble with spotty reception or call quality, look into how to make calls using Wi-Fi. Most communication happens through smartphones in the modern day. It's worth taking some time to improve your experience.