Quick answer: Yes. The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds can make phone calls as long as they're connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

In a nutshell, Jaybird’s Vista 2 earbuds are made exclusively for athletes. Everything the Vista 2 offer, from their ergonomic, secure fit to their IP68 weather resistance rating, has been designed specifically with exercise and adventure sports in mind. In many respects, these sporty buds from Jaybird are a great option for the average athlete. But, say, a marathon runner or mountain climber needed to make a call mid-workout. Can you make calls with Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds?

Can you make calls with Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds?

Through a Bluetooth 5.0 connection to your smartphone, the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds can make calls. The earbuds even have what Jaybird describes as “WindDefense fabric technology,” which allows the Vista 2 to carry out phone calls while adapting to the environment they’re being used in. They have an omni-directional microphone built into the earbuds for enhanced clarity.

However, despite touting several features meant to boost call quality, the Jaybird Vista 2 aren’t great earbuds for making calls. They perform well in quiet settings, such as a living room or office. But as soon as they are exposed to the elements, the Vista 2 begin to struggle with call quality. Even moderate winds interfere with phone calls, making it difficult for connected parties to hear what the other is saying. So, while they generally excel as on-the-go earbuds, they aren’t the best option for taking and making calls.

Are there better earbuds for making calls?

While they might not all wield the same athlete-focused specifications as the Jaybird Vista 2, there are plenty of great earbuds for making calls. Among the best are the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which feature two pairs of microphones (one for ANC) and a bone conduction sensor to help accurately pick up your voice. Thanks to a secure fit and ANC capabilities that block out sound well, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro allow for uninterrupted calls regardless of what’s happening around you.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are another excellent, albeit pricey, option for superb call quality. They are widely regarded as some of the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market, meaning that phone calls can be carried out free from outside distractions or noise interference. With the help of two beamforming microphones and a bone conduction sensor, they are a tough choice to turn down regarding call quality. That is, at least until you discover their $280 price tag.

For a far more affordable alternative, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 for making calls. These buds don’t have ANC, but they still do a nice job of passively blocking out sound. Plus, they employ a total of four microphones dedicated to detecting your voice to allow the receiving end of your call to hear you clearly and disruption-free. Without ANC, they won’t do as well as other earbuds in noisy situations. However, for the price, they still make a stellar pair of earbuds for making calls.

Are the Jaybird Vista 2 still worth it?

Despite their shortcomings regarding call quality, there is still a lot to like about the Jaybird Vista 2. The earbuds feature flexible hooks that help them stay in your ear, meaning they don’t so much as move a muscle during even the most intense workouts. Add in the Vista 2’s exceptional IP68 rating for protection against water and dust, and these buds are tailor-made for withstanding whatever nature throws at them. Plus, they have customizable sound thanks to a long list of preset EQs found in the accompanying Jaybird app. You can also create a Personal EQ, which lets you adjust frequencies to your taste.

When you factor in other features, such as stellar battery life (8 hours of playback, 16 with the case) and decent ANC, the Jaybird Vista 2 present themselves as a solid option for active individuals. There are better options for things like call quality than the Vista 2. But if you’re in the market for a pair of earbuds specifically for working out, the Jaybird Vista 2 are a compelling option.