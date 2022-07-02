Creating an Amazon wish list is the perfect way to keep track of future purchases. Whether you use Amazon for daily shopping or birthday and Christmas gifts, an Amazon wish list is the ideal tool. Combined with these essential Amazon shopping tips, they're also an excellent way to save money.

We show you how to create and use Amazon wish lists on desktop and mobile. Just sign in to your Amazon account on your chosen device, and you're good to go.

You can manage your Amazon wish lists with voice commands if you own any of the best Alexa-enabled smart home devices.

How to create an Amazon wish list on desktop

Head to your Amazon account's Your Lists page to create a wish list. This is also where you can manage and delete your public and private wish lists.

Click Account & Lists in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Your Lists. Click Create a List. Enter a list name. Tap Create List.

To quickly create and access existing lists, hover over the Account & Lists drop-down menu, look under the Your lists heading, and click Create a list.

How to make an Amazon wish list on mobile

The Amazon Shopping app is virtually identical on iOS and Android, so any mobile user can follow this guide. You won't miss out on any features in the mobile app as it has the same functionality as the desktop version.

Open the Amazon app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Your Lists to access your list page. 2 Images Close Tap Create a List in the upper-right corner of your screen. Enter a list name. Tap Create List. 2 Images Close

How to add items to an existing Amazon wish list

The first list you create is automatically set as your default list. Clicking Add to list on a product page adds an item to your default list unless you select the drop-down menu next to the button.

Scroll down to How to manage all your Amazon wish lists to see how to change your default list.

How to add an item to an Amazon wishlist on a desktop browser

Open the product details page for an item. On the right of your screen, click the Add to List drop-down menu. Select one of your lists.

How to add an item to an Amazon wishlist on the Amazon app

Open the product details page for an item. Scroll down and tap the Add to List drop-down menu. Select one of your lists. 2 Images Close

How to share your Amazon wish list on desktop and mobile.

Only an Amazon wish list creator can adjust the settings, but anyone with a link can browse it. Depending on the settings, they may also be able to add and remove items.

Open the list you wish to share. Click Invite below your list's name. You can also click Send list to others on a desktop. Select one of the viewing options in the pop-up window. Selecting View and Edit allows people to add and remove items. 2 Images Close Select one of the preselected options to share your list, or tap More to share through an app. Close

These steps are identical on the desktop, but you'll have fewer sharing options.

How to manage all your Amazon wish lists

Modifying your wish list's settings changes your default list, name, privacy settings, and more. You can also set an intended recipient, allowing you to purchase items off the list and have the items automatically sent to the intended recipient without manually changing the shipping address each time.

Open one of your wish lists. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Manage list on the pop-up menu. 2 Images Close Scroll down to see all the settings you can change. Close

Here are a few tips for managing your list:

To create a wish list for yourself, scroll down, and select Don't spoil my surprises . You won't be notified if someone buys an item from your list. Notifications are enabled by default.

. You won't be notified if someone buys an item from your list. Notifications are enabled by default. To delete a list, scroll down and tap Delete list .

. To set a list as your default list, scroll down and tap Default List .

. When you're done managing your list, tap Save Changes in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close

Bring all your favorite items together

Amazon wish lists are the ideal tool in the run-up to the holiday gift-giving season, but they're handy daily. While they are helpful for everyone, Amazon Prime users unlock the full potential of wish lists.