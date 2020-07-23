Amazon's lineup of Fire tablets might seem like cheap alternatives to Samsung or Lenovo, but they carry a hidden price tag: a lack of Google services. Looking to stream your favorite YouTube videos? Trying to check your Gmail account? Want to scroll through your Photos collection? You'll need to turn to web apps for those apps. And if your favorite Google content doesn't exist there, you're out of luck.

While installing the Google Play Store is easy, it's not enough for some people. If you want to take your Fire tablet one step further, you can make your slate look like stock Android from top to bottom. Converting Fire OS into something resembling a traditional build of Android isn't for everyone, but if you're willing to put the work in, it can be a rewarding experience. Whether it's tackling options on the tablet or issuing ADB commands, here's how to make your Amazon Fire tablet feel more like stock Android.

Install the Google Play Store before following this guide. If you don't have the Play Store, we have a handy guide to help you install it.

Set Chrome as the default web browser

If you have the Play Store up and running, you may have downloaded Chrome as one of your first must-have Google apps. It's better than Amazon's Silk, and it syncs with your Google account to bring over bookmarks, browsing history, and more. Still, you'll want to set Chrome as your default browser on your Fire tablet. It's a simple process that only requires a moment of your time.

If you haven't downloaded Chrome from the Play Store on your Fire tablet, search for "Chrome" on the Google Play Store or click the below link.

If you haven't gone through the usual Chrome setup process, launch the app to sync your account. Once that's done, setting your default browser is easy.

Open the Settings menu. Navigate to Apps & Notifications near the top of the list. 2 Images Close Select Default apps. Select Browser app. Select Chrome from the list. 2 Images Close

Now, when you tap a web link on your Amazon Fire tablet, it opens in Chrome, not in Silk.

You can also change the default browser to another application later on, so if you prefer Firefox or another third-party alternative, it's the same process, no matter the app.

Install Gboard

Gboard is the default keyboard on many Android devices. It works well on Fire tablets and has more features than the built-in Fire OS keyboard. Gboard has tools like swipe typing, GIF input, and customizable designs. Plus, it's more comfortable to type on. To start, search for "Gboard" from the Play Store, or use the link below.

After it's installed on your device, open it. The app walks you through enabling the keyboard in the Fire OS Settings. When you type anything, Gboard replaces the usual Fire OS keyboard.

6 Images Close

Enable Google Autofill

Android uses a framework called Autofill, which allows password managers (such as Bitwarden and Google) to fill in login forms inside other applications. Amazon hides the settings page for Autofill on Fire OS, but you can get to it with a third-party app.

This only works on tablets running Fire OS 6 or newer. You can check your tablet's version by opening the Settings app and navigating to Device Options > System Updates.

The first step is to download the Google app from the Play Store, which adds Google as an Autofill provider option. Google Autofill uses your login information stored in Chrome.

Next, download Autofill Changer, which lets you open the Autofill settings page that Fire OS tries to hide. It's also on the Play Store.

After downloading both apps, open the Autofill Changer app and select Google from the menu. When you log in to an app, you're asked if you want to use the information stored in your Google account.

3 Images Close

Autofill doesn't work 100% of the time, but that also goes for Autofill on regular Android devices. You can also use the Autofill Changer app to use any password manager that supports the Autofill framework, as all available options appear in the list. Accessing passwords is simple whether you use a first-party option or prefer something like Bitwarden.

Install Google Assistant

Amazon Fire tablets come with the Alexa voice assistant built-in, but installing Google's helper is still possible. Setting up Assistant is simple. You'll download the Google app from the Play Store (scroll up to download it from the Autofill section above if you haven't already). Once it's installed, download the Google Assistant app using the link below.

First, open the regular Google app. Otherwise, you'll see a "Google Assistant isn't available on this device" message. Once you've used the Google app at least once, open the Assistant app. You're promoted to set Google as the default Assist app. Once that's done, Assistant opens the app from the homescreen.

4 Images Close

If you want to use "Hey Google" or "Ok Google" to activate Assistant, tap the Get Started button at the bottom of the Assistant pop-up menu. Follow the on-screen instructions for setting up Voice Match, then Assistant responds to the "Hey Google" or "Ok Google" voice commands.

Holding down the home button opens Alexa — it's hard-coded behavior in Fire OS that can't be changed. If you don't plan to use Alexa, turning it off can improve performance. Open the Fire OS Settings app, tap Alexa, and turn off Alexa.

Change the homescreen launcher

The final step is also the biggest, and this section won't be for everyone. While adding Google apps and customizing the overall experience is easy, swapping the Fire OS launcher for something more usable and customizable can be tough. You can use ADB commands to swap your launcher for something better, but it's finicky and technical. Plus, it often breaks as soon as a new generation of Fire tablets hits the market. However, there's something a little easier to use.

Fire Toolbox is a handy suite of applications capable of modifying your Fire tablet without having to issue ADB commands on your own. It supports most Amazon devices, up to the company's newest releases. However, some features only work on specific versions of Fire OS, and others, including replacing the launcher, often need workarounds to function properly. Still, this software is trusted by the XDA Developers community and reduces the hard work to a few button clicks.

Head over to the XDA Forums hub for Fire Toolbox to get started. You'll need a Windows or Linux computer to run it — sorry, Mac fans. On Windows, it comes in both .exe and portable copies. We prefer the latter, as you don't need to install anything on your computer. Just unzip the file and run the application to get started.

Fire Toolbox walks you through most of its early setup, but you do need to enable ADB on your tablet to get started. Before plugging in your device, head to the Settings menu, find Device Options near the bottom of the list, then tap About Fire Tablet. Tap several times on the Serial Number until a small message at the bottom of the screen displays your status as a developer. Head back to the Device Options screen, toggle it on at the top of the page, then select USB debugging under the Debugging subcategory.

2 Images Close

Next, plug your tablet into your computer, make sure it's on file transfer mode, then accept the ADB prompt on your tablet. From here, follow the basic Fire Toolbox setup process, which includes a walkthrough explaining most of the options you can enable.

When you reach the main screen on Fire Toolbox, select the custom launcher you want to install from the list of available options. These include:

Evie Launcher

Lawnchair Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Niagara Launcher

Nova Launcher

If you're familiar with the third-party launcher scene on Android, you'll know these make up the bulk of the best options on the Play Store.

To install any of these launchers, here's what you do:

Select the launcher you want. We use Lawnchair as an example. Select the options that fit your use case. Some options may be turned off if you run newer software. You can leave this on the default options suggested for your device. Click Yes, then read the notes regarding the method you selected. Click Yes again to confirm. If Automate is required for your launcher to work (as it is on many newer devices), Toolbox prompts you when it's time to open the app. Open Automate, then follow the Fire Toolbox instructions to set everything up. Automate keeps your launcher working as intended, even after a reboot. Fire Toolbox automatically remaps your home key and presents you with a new custom navbar layout. A new launcher will be up and running on your Fire Tablet in a few minutes.

Although this is usually a smooth process, when testing it out for this guide, we had to stop and restart the installation method for Fire Toolbox to finish up. Once it was done, Lawnchair worked on the device without an issue, as long as Automate was always running.

Close

You can still find guides for installing launchers using ADB commands around the web, but Fire Toolbox is an effective, safe, and simple way to modify your Fire tablet. If you want to use a third-party launcher to get everything feeling truly like stock Android, this is the way to go.

A Fire Tablet disguised as pure Android

Your Amazon Fire tablet might not perform like a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but with these tweaks, it can look and feel more like one than ever before. If you're trying to speed up your Fire tablet, there are plenty of options to explore, including debloating your device.