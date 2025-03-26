Fitbit Inspire 3 $70 $100 Save $30 Simplicity meets savings with the Fitbit Inspire 3. We think it's the best no-frills Fitbit, and right now you can grab it at an all-time low price. $70 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is turning up all sorts of smartwatch deals, with some pretty impressive wearables among them. One of the gems of the sale is an all-time low price on the Fitbit Inspire 3, which we think is one of the best Fitbits on the market. Amazon has the Inspire 3 marked down to just $70, which is a savings of $30 from its regular $100 price.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Inspire 3

There are quite a few models in Fitbit's current lineup, with the Fitbit Inspire 3 being the best no-frills Fitbit. Its simplicity is part of its charm, and it allows for less bulk on the wrist than most smartwatches on the market. The design is sleek and minimal, bit the hardware on board still delivers what most people are looking for when purchasing a new fitness tracker.

The Inspire 3 can track a number of things, including your general wellness and, of course, various fitness routines. When it comes to wellness, the Inspire 3 helps you keep an eye on things like your daily stress levels, and it comes with access to mindfulness sessions and relaxation breathing sessions. It can also track your resting heart rate and provide irregular heart rhythm notifications.

When it comes to putting your body to work, the Inspire 3 is happy to participate. It has more than 20 different exercise modes, and it can provide you with regular reminders to get moving. It will provide you with a daily readiness score that lets you know how prepared your body is for another workout as well.

Despite the Inspire 3 not being an all-out smartwatch, it can do some things you'd expect from a more expensive wearable. It can connect to your smartphone to receive calls, texts, and notifications, and the touchscreen display has a number of customizable faces. The Inspire 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, and it can get up to 10 full days of battery life between charges.

You can pick up the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just $70 as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. That's good for $30 in savings, and it's the best price the Inspire 3 has seen since it hit the market.