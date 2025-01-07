Summary WPC is developing a Qi2 extension to improve the wireless charging experience in vehicles.

A moving charging coil in cars will automatically move to the phone's position and lock itself in place.

The moving charging coil will be a part of the Qi v2.1 standard.

Qi2 addresses a major pain point with wireless charging, and it is finally coming to Android phones you care about. Thanks to a magnetic circular ring, a Qi2-compatible phone will magnetically snap onto a charger, ensuring a steady flow of power and no alignment issues. Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) now wants to tackle another major issue, one that would make wireless charging inside your vehicle much more practical and convenient.

Wireless charging has become a common feature on most vehicles. In theory, having a dedicated wireless charging slot for your phone inside a car sounds useful. Place your phone on the designated pad, and it will start charging.

However, due to the vehicle's movement and phones' varying sizes, it is unlikely to stay securely in place when you drive around. Ultimately, this leads to the phone not charging properly and, in some cases, overheating due to inefficient wireless power transfer.

WPC aims to solve this problem with a Qi2 extension that will roll out later in 2025. The extension will introduce a new coil that can move around based on the phone's position and then lock itself for a secure connection. This will ensure a steady and efficient transfer of power, reducing unwanted heat.

WPC's press release highlights that Panasonic Automotive Systems (PAS) provided the technology for developing the moving coil.

Get a MagSafe wireless car charger until Qi v2.1 arrives

The moving coil will be part of the Qi v2.1 standard, which is due to be released later this year. However, vehicle manufacturers will likely take their time to adopt the standard, meaning you'll have to wait even longer after its release. This also means that your existing vehicle will not benefit from this improvement. Still, once Qi v2.1 goes mainstream, it will resolve a major shortcoming of wireless charging in cars.

As an alternative to Qi v2.1, you can consider buying a MagSafe wireless charger for your car. However, you must mount the charger on your car's AC vent or dashboard, which some might not prefer due to aesthetic concerns.

Thankfully, Google is already working with the WPC on the Qi2.2 standard to improve wireless charging speeds, addressing another key pain point in the future.