Apple Pay is everywhere. Restaurants, stores, and gas stations have the Apple logo next to their payment terminals, inviting iPhone users to tap their devices and be on with their day. Google Pay is less ubiquitous in the United States, but NFC technology means even the cheapest Android phones can use Apple Pay terminals. So how does it work, and who accepts Apple Pay in the United States?

How Apple Pay works

Apple Pay works similarly to your debit or credit card. A small NFC (near-field communication) chip is embedded in the back of your phone, which communicates with a signal from the payment terminal.

Apple Pay is unique because it is dynamically encrypted, meaning your card and bank information isn't passed on to the merchant. When you register a bank card with Apple Pay, that information is end-to-end encrypted and stored on your iPhone. Each time you tap your phone on a payment terminal, Apple Pay creates a one-time bank number to transfer the funds from your account to the merchant. Only you, your bank, and your iPhone know your actual card number.

That is a simple overview of how it works, but it covers the main bases. Google Pay and Samsung Pay work differently but use the same NFC chip to make payments, allowing Android users to tap their phones on terminals with the Apple Pay logo.

List of major US retailers who accept Apple Pay

Who accepts Apple Pay in the United States? We compiled a list of the major retailers where you can tap your iPhone to make a payment.

Big box stores

It can be hit or miss when it comes to big box retailers. Walmart does not accept Apple Pay, but Target does. Here are the big box retailers who accept Apple Pay:

Best Buy

Costco

Office Depot

Staples

Target

Book stores

The big book retailers in the United States accept Apple Pay.

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Half-Price Books

Target

Cinemas

Chances are your local cinema accepts Apple Pay if you want to catch a movie and munch on popcorn.

AMC

Regal Cinemas

Cinemark Theaters

Showcase

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas

Clothing stores

If it's at a shopping mall, chances are good they accept Apple Pay. The stores listed here are the major clothing retailers that accept it. Smaller independent stores may not accept Apple Pay. Look for the Apple Pay logo or ask the staff if you're not sure.

Adidas

Aeropostale

Babies R Us

Bloomingdale's

Forever 21

Gap

J Crew

JC Penny

Kohl's

Levi's

Lucky

Macy's

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sephora

REI

Target

Under Armor

Urban Outfitters

Victoria's Secret

Wayfair

Dollar stores

Several of America's dollar stores accept Apple Pay.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Store

Dollar General

Unlike clothing stores, only a few shoe retailers accept Apple Pay. These are:

Adidas

Famous Footwear

Foot Action

Foot Locker

Nike

Target

Gas stations

Gas stations are a mixed bag. Installing and updating NFC hardware on a gas pump can be expensive, so only a few gas stations accept Apple Pay.

Chevron

Costco

Circle K

Red Apple

Texaco

7-Eleven

ExxonMobil accepts Apple Pay, but only if you have the Speedpass+ app.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery store chains accept Apple Pay, including:

Acme Markets

Aldi

Basha's

BI-LO

Costco

Cub Foods

Dan's Fresh Market

Davis Food & Drug

Family Dollar

FoodMaxx

Harvey's Supermarket

Hornbacher's

Hy-Vee

Jewel-Osco

Lin's Fresh Market

Meijer

Publix

Raley's

Safeway

Save Mart

Schnuck's

Shaws

Shop 'n Save

Shoppers Food & Pharmacy

Sprouts

Star Market

Stater Bros

Target

Trader Joe's

United Supermarkets

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Health stores

Several health and lifestyle retailers accept Apple Pay. These include:

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ulta Beauty

Target

Home improvement stores

US hardware stores, by and large, do not have NFC terminals or accept Apple Pay. For instance, Home Depot refuses to adopt the technology. This could come down to the costs involved, as US banks have higher fees than other countries for payment systems (you can use Apple Pay at Home Depot in Canada, for example).

There are a couple of home improvement retailers where you can use Apple Pay.

Ace Hardware

IKEA

Pet stores

The major pet stores take Apple Pay.

Petco

Petsmart

Restaurants

Most restaurants and fast food chains in the US accept Apple Pay. However, many are franchises, and not all take it. Ask a staff member if you're unsure.

Baskin-Robbins

Burger King

Chick-Fil-A

Chili's

Domino's

Dunkin' Donuts

Firehouse Subs

Fuddruckers

Jamba Juice

Jimmy John's

Johnny Rocket

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Little Ceasar's Pizza

McDonald's

Moe's

Panera

Pizza Hut

Rubio's

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Wendy's

White Castle

Sporting goods

If you enjoy playing sports and use an iPhone, most major sporting goods stores accept Apple Pay.

Champs Sports

Dick's Sporting Goods

Toy stores and gaming stores

You can use Apple Pay in most major toy store retailers in the US. If you want a trip down nostalgia lane, go to Canada, where Toys R Us still exists, and you can use Apple Pay.

Best Buy

Disney Stores

GameStop

Lego

Target

Toys R Us (inside select Macy's)

List of major US retailers who do not accept Apple Pay

Several large retailers do not accept Apple Pay. There are various reasons for this, mainly the cost of maintaining the payment system and the fees charged by the banks. Chains that do not accept Apple Pay include:

Applebee's

Arby's

Boston Market

Carl's Jr

Cheesecake Factory

Gordon Food Service

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Kmart

Kroger

Lowe's

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Sam's Club

Walmart

Kroger and Walmart offer payment apps similar to Apple Pay. Download the Kroger Pay or the Walmart app from the App Store to use your phone to make payments at these stores.

Convenient and secure payments

Apple Pay is a convenient and secure way to make payments. The phone cannot be unlocked, and your cards cannot be copied and used. This makes Apple Pay a more secure method of paying for goods and services than your physical bank card. With many retailers accepting Apple Pay and more states accepting digital driver's licenses, you can soon leave your wallet at home.