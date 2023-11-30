Apple Pay is everywhere. Restaurants, stores, and gas stations have the Apple logo next to their payment terminals, inviting iPhone users to tap their devices and be on with their day. Google Pay is less ubiquitous in the United States, but NFC technology means even the cheapest Android phones can use Apple Pay terminals. So how does it work, and who accepts Apple Pay in the United States?
How Apple Pay works
Apple Pay works similarly to your debit or credit card. A small NFC (near-field communication) chip is embedded in the back of your phone, which communicates with a signal from the payment terminal.
Apple Pay is unique because it is dynamically encrypted, meaning your card and bank information isn't passed on to the merchant. When you register a bank card with Apple Pay, that information is end-to-end encrypted and stored on your iPhone. Each time you tap your phone on a payment terminal, Apple Pay creates a one-time bank number to transfer the funds from your account to the merchant. Only you, your bank, and your iPhone know your actual card number.
That is a simple overview of how it works, but it covers the main bases. Google Pay and Samsung Pay work differently but use the same NFC chip to make payments, allowing Android users to tap their phones on terminals with the Apple Pay logo.
List of major US retailers who accept Apple Pay
Who accepts Apple Pay in the United States? We compiled a list of the major retailers where you can tap your iPhone to make a payment.
Big box stores
It can be hit or miss when it comes to big box retailers. Walmart does not accept Apple Pay, but Target does. Here are the big box retailers who accept Apple Pay:
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Office Depot
- Staples
- Target
Book stores
The big book retailers in the United States accept Apple Pay.
- Barnes & Noble
- Books-A-Million
- Half-Price Books
- Target
Cinemas
Chances are your local cinema accepts Apple Pay if you want to catch a movie and munch on popcorn.
- AMC
- Regal Cinemas
- Cinemark Theaters
- Showcase
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas
Clothing stores
If it's at a shopping mall, chances are good they accept Apple Pay. The stores listed here are the major clothing retailers that accept it. Smaller independent stores may not accept Apple Pay. Look for the Apple Pay logo or ask the staff if you're not sure.
- Adidas
- Aeropostale
- Babies R Us
- Bloomingdale's
- Forever 21
- Gap
- J Crew
- JC Penny
- Kohl's
- Levi's
- Lucky
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Old Navy
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sephora
- REI
- Target
- Under Armor
- Urban Outfitters
- Victoria's Secret
- Wayfair
Dollar stores
Several of America's dollar stores accept Apple Pay.
- Dollar Tree
- Dollar Store
- Dollar General
Footwear
Unlike clothing stores, only a few shoe retailers accept Apple Pay. These are:
- Adidas
- Famous Footwear
- Foot Action
- Foot Locker
- Nike
- Target
Gas stations
Gas stations are a mixed bag. Installing and updating NFC hardware on a gas pump can be expensive, so only a few gas stations accept Apple Pay.
- Chevron
- Costco
- Circle K
- Red Apple
- Texaco
- 7-Eleven
ExxonMobil accepts Apple Pay, but only if you have the Speedpass+ app.
Grocery stores
Most major grocery store chains accept Apple Pay, including:
- Acme Markets
- Aldi
- Basha's
- BI-LO
- Costco
- Cub Foods
- Dan's Fresh Market
- Davis Food & Drug
- Family Dollar
- FoodMaxx
- Harvey's Supermarket
- Hornbacher's
- Hy-Vee
- Jewel-Osco
- Lin's Fresh Market
- Meijer
- Publix
- Raley's
- Safeway
- Save Mart
- Schnuck's
- Shaws
- Shop 'n Save
- Shoppers Food & Pharmacy
- Sprouts
- Star Market
- Stater Bros
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- United Supermarkets
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
Health stores
Several health and lifestyle retailers accept Apple Pay. These include:
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Ulta Beauty
- Target
Home improvement stores
US hardware stores, by and large, do not have NFC terminals or accept Apple Pay. For instance, Home Depot refuses to adopt the technology. This could come down to the costs involved, as US banks have higher fees than other countries for payment systems (you can use Apple Pay at Home Depot in Canada, for example).
There are a couple of home improvement retailers where you can use Apple Pay.
- Ace Hardware
- IKEA
Pet stores
The major pet stores take Apple Pay.
- Petco
- Petsmart
Restaurants
Most restaurants and fast food chains in the US accept Apple Pay. However, many are franchises, and not all take it. Ask a staff member if you're unsure.
- Baskin-Robbins
- Burger King
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chili's
- Domino's
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Firehouse Subs
- Fuddruckers
- Jamba Juice
- Jimmy John's
- Johnny Rocket
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Ceasar's Pizza
- McDonald's
- Moe's
- Panera
- Pizza Hut
- Rubio's
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Wendy's
- White Castle
Sporting goods
If you enjoy playing sports and use an iPhone, most major sporting goods stores accept Apple Pay.
- Champs Sports
- Dick's Sporting Goods
Toy stores and gaming stores
You can use Apple Pay in most major toy store retailers in the US. If you want a trip down nostalgia lane, go to Canada, where Toys R Us still exists, and you can use Apple Pay.
- Best Buy
- Disney Stores
- GameStop
- Lego
- Target
- Toys R Us (inside select Macy's)
List of major US retailers who do not accept Apple Pay
Several large retailers do not accept Apple Pay. There are various reasons for this, mainly the cost of maintaining the payment system and the fees charged by the banks. Chains that do not accept Apple Pay include:
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Boston Market
- Carl's Jr
- Cheesecake Factory
- Gordon Food Service
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Kmart
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Sam's Club
- Walmart
Kroger and Walmart offer payment apps similar to Apple Pay. Download the Kroger Pay or the Walmart app from the App Store to use your phone to make payments at these stores.
Convenient and secure payments
Apple Pay is a convenient and secure way to make payments. The phone cannot be unlocked, and your cards cannot be copied and used. This makes Apple Pay a more secure method of paying for goods and services than your physical bank card. With many retailers accepting Apple Pay and more states accepting digital driver's licenses, you can soon leave your wallet at home.