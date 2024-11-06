Key Takeaways Major Android TV updates will now be released only once every two years.

Latest version available is Android TV 14, with next update expected around 2026.

Google's shift to biennial updates aligns with user tendencies to prefer app updates and affordable streaming devices.

Unlike smartphones and tablets, Android TVs don't receive updates as frequently as you might expect. For instance, my Android TV hasn't seen a major update in over two years, and chances are yours hasn't either. Updating these devices is challenging for TV manufacturers, which is likely why Google appears to be shifting to a biyearly release schedule for major Android TV updates.

A report from Android Authority suggests that major Android TV updates will now be released only once every two years. Google reportedly informed TV manufacturers of this shift during its annual Android TV partner conference earlier in 2024, though the company has yet to officially confirm the news.

Currently, the latest version available is Android TV 14. This version is based on Android 14, which originally launched almost a year back in October 2023. However, with Google releasing the Android TV 14 update in 2024, it's likely we won't see the next major Android TV update until 2026. It's unclear whether that update will be based on Android 15, Android 16 (expected mid-next year), or Android 17.

As of now, Android TV 14 is only available on Google's new TV Streamer box and will soon be rolled out to Chromecast with Google TV. Android TV 13 never reached consumer devices, and most Android TVs today are still running on Android 12. So, it seems Google had already been following a slower update cycle for Android TV and this approach is just being formally acknowledged now.

Nevertheless, Google's move to a once-every-two-years release cycle for Android TV updates does make sense, as most users don't prioritize software updates for their smart TVs. Most replace their TVs only once every 5–10 years, and the main interaction they have is with apps, which can be updated independently through the Play Store.

On top of that, when a TV starts to feel sluggish, users can simply attach the best streaming devices to enjoy faster performance and the latest software without needing a whole new TV.

However, one important thing to note here is that while brands like Sony, TCL, and Hisense rely on Android TV for their smart TVs, Samsung uses its own operating system. Recently, Samsung started rolling out One UI for its smart TVs — based on Tizen but sharing the same branding as its Galaxy smartphones — and committed to providing updates and new features for up to seven years for its flagship models.

We'd have loved to see a similar long-term update commitment from Android TV manufacturers, but Google's shift to a biennial release cycle likely means this won't happen.