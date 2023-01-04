The best Android phones and wireless earbuds feature Qi wireless charging. Developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the standard ensures your device can be topped up using any wireless charger without any compatibility issues. Finalized in 2010, the Qi standard is outdated now, which has led many smartphone manufacturers to come up with their solutions. They all suffer from the same issue, though: the device must align properly on the charging pad for the charging to start. Apple solved this problem with its MagSafe technology, which the WPC is now using as a base for Qi2.

Announced at CES 2023, the Qi2 wireless charging standard is based on Apple's MagSafe and the new Magnetic Power Profile. Like MagSafe, Qi2—pronounced 'chee two'—will ensure that the device automatically aligns with the charging pad using built-in magnets for improved power efficiency and faster charging speeds. This will also help extend the lifespan of the device's battery as less heat will be generated during the process.

​​Qi2 will also enable companies to add wireless charging to their devices that are not chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices. The final specs of the standard will be revealed later this year.

Apple debuted MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series in 2020. While many MagSafe-like adapters have popped up for Android devices since then, none offer the same experience as Apple's solution. WPC's adoption of the MagSafe technology will significantly boost its accessories ecosystem, which has found limited adoption among accessory makers.

Paul Golden, marketing director for Wireless Power Consortium, confirmed that Qi2 would initially support charging speeds of up to 15W — the same as Qi. Once the standard is finalized later this year, the consortium will begin working on a higher wattage/faster charging version of the spec.

The consortium expects the first Qi2-enabled phones and chargers to hit the market by the 2023 holiday season.

