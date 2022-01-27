Say farewell to Magiskhide and hello to Zygisk

It's been eight months since we last looked at a major update to the popular Android rooting tool Magisk, and a lot's happened since then — like the release of Android 12 back in October. That makes it high time for an update, and on Wednesday developer John Wu (a.k.a. topjohnwu on GitHub) shared some good news for anyone anxiously awaiting root, with the announcement of the public beta for the powerful new Magisk v24.0.

This week's beta is a major update that gives even as it takes away. Magiskhide, the feature that allowed users to bypass Google’s SafetyNet, is gone. On the plus side, Wu is finally introducing Zygisk with this release, a new method for integrating parts of Magisk within Android's internal Zygote process, potentially helping to hide the tool from your apps.

Wu also eliminated the Magisk module repository. This means that from this version on, modules will need to define their own URLs for checking on and downloading future updates.

Here's the complete changelog of what's new in Magisk v24.0 beta:

[General] MagiskHide is removed from Magisk

[General] Support Android 12

[General] Support devices that do not support 32-bit and only runs 64-bit code

[General] Update BusyBox to 1.34.1

[Zygisk] Introduce new feature: Zygisk

[Zygisk] Introduce DenyList feature to revert Magisk features in user selected processes

[MagiskBoot] Support patching 32-bit kernel zImages

[MagiskBoot] Support boot image header v4

[MagiskBoot] Support patching out skip_initramfs from dtb bootargs

[MagiskBoot] Add new env variable PATCHVBMETAFLAG to configure whether vbmeta flags should be patched

[MagiskInit] Support loading fstab from /system/etc (required for Pixel 6)

[MagiskInit] Support /proc/bootconfig for loading boot configurations

[MagiskInit] Better support for some Meizu devices

[MagiskInit] Better support for some OnePlus/Oppo/Realme devices

[MagiskInit] Support init.real on some Sony devices

[MagiskInit] Skip loading Magisk when detecting DSU

[MagiskPolicy] Load *_compat_cil_file from system_ext

[MagiskSU] Use isolated devpts if the kernel supports it

[MagiskSU] Fix root shell if isolated mount namespace is set

[resetprop] Deleted properties are now wiped from memory instead of just unlinking

[App] Build a single APK for all ABIs

[App] Switch to use standard bottom navigation bar

[App] Downloading modules from the centralized Magisk-Modules-Repo is removed

[App] Support user configuration of boot image vbmeta patching

[App] Restore the ability to install Magisk on the other slot on some A/B devices

[App] Allow modules to specify an update URL for in-app update + install

If you're ready to check it out, you can download Magisk v24.0 from its GitHub page here.

