By far, the feature that had us most intrigued in the run-up to the Pixel 6's launch was the long-awaited arrival of Magic Eraser. First teased way back at Google I/O in 2017, it's been postponed for years, as Android fans wondered where that magical fence demo had gone. Now that it's finally here — and real-world users have gotten their hands on Google's latest phone — we're getting a glimpse into exactly how powerful Magic Eraser truly is.

We've gathered some of the most interesting examples of how well the Pixel 6's marquee editing tool works from across the web. While few of these are flawless, some manage to pull off a Photoshop-quality edit in just a few seconds.

This first example is what you should usually expect from Magic Eraser — an impressive feat, but not without some glitches hidden in the background. There are a lot of people to erase from this scene, and Google's camera tricks mostly make it happen, but if you look closely, you'll notice some half-spliced bodies that didn't fully blend in.

This example is much simpler, and it's more successful because of it. With only one person to erase, Google can more or less accurately recreate the door behind him. It's a little warped, and the graffiti has been smoothed over like a half-done paint job, but there's nothing too odd about the photo.

This one, though. This one is perfect. It's a small change, only removing a fly from the dog's head, but it completely nails it. If you're looking closely, you can still see a little bit of shadow left over, but I don't think anyone presented with the edited copy alone would ever notice.

Another absolutely incredible example. The cones blend into the pavement perfectly — I even found it difficult to notice any of the remaining shadows. The man in the background is one of the more successful blends as well. Though Google cannot recreate the gate behind him perfectly, the texture is so busy that it ends up looking normal. The railings are the only big giveaway here.

WIRED's reviews editor Julian Chokkattu shared these photos of his dog, blending the leash into the background of the sky. It's not perfect — the way the sky seems to warp reminds me of Wonder Woman's invisible jet — but it's not too shabby, either.

Magic Eraser almost gets it right here, but manages to fall victim to its single biggest shortcoming: shadows. Still, if you weren't looking for signs of removed content, I'm not sure you'd notice.

Apple should try out this tech for their next-gen MacBooks. Or at least put Face ID in it.

This one shows off the struggles of shadows once again — and leaves behind a pair of sneakers, in a funny Leftovers-type result — but with a bit more tuning, Google might be able to match the color of the grass a little more accurately.

If you haven't tried out Magic Eraser for yourself yet, this video does a great job of demonstrating how it works. It also showcases the feature's biggest strength: minor changes to otherwise great photos.

Credit where credit's due: this is by far the best handling of shadows I've seen in a Magic Eraser photo to date. This blend might be one of the best Google's software has managed to accomplish — it even nailed the dirt ring in the grass.

One final entry from AP's own Ryne Hager. More like "Magic Erasew," Ryne.

All in all, Magic Eraser is a much more promising utility than I think many of us expected. It's not perfect, but it manages to recreate similar functionality to the retouching tools in Photoshop — all automatically managed right on your phone.

Even if you don't have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro just yet, you don't have to wait to try out Magic Eraser for yourself. With our Magic Eraser installation guide, you can have it up and running on any Pixel phone in no time.

