The Google Pixel lineup makes for some of the best 5G Android phones you can find. They offer top-of-the-line hardware. However, the real reason for buying one of these phones is the software experience. There are several artificial intelligence (AI) smarts on Pixels, and Magic Eraser is one of the most popular. It removes unwanted objects in photos through the power of AI.

Magic Eraser is also available on the Pixel Tablet. You can access the Magic Eraser from the Photos app and remove even the most obnoxious photobombers. This guide walks you through the steps to use the Magic Eraser on the Pixel Tablet.

How to edit photos with Magic Eraser on your Pixel Tablet

Unlike other Android devices, the Pixel Tablet uses Google Photos as the default gallery app. Before using Magic Eraser, make sure the latest version of the Photos app is installed. It should be installed as standard, but double-check to ensure it's up to date. Otherwise, the Magic Eraser may not work as intended.

Follow these steps to use Magic Eraser on your Pixel Tablet:

Open the Google Photos app on your Pixel Tablet. Swipe through the pictures on your slate and select one to edit using Magic Eraser. Tap the Edit button at the bottom. From the options on the bottom, select Tools. Close Tap Magic Eraser. Wait a few seconds while your Pixel Tablet scans the image and highlights suggestions for you to erase. When it's done, rub your finger to highlight the person or object you want to remove from the photo. The shading must cover a specified person, place, or thing. The Pixel Tablet takes cues from the surroundings to fill in the erased area. Close If your subject is erased, tap Done and then tap Save a copy. Use the undo toggle at the bottom if you aren't happy with the result.

The Magic Eraser tool does a great job on most image elements. But it isn't always perfect. If things don't come out right, undo the changes and give it another shot. Trying smaller strokes with your finger might get things looking better.

You can apply the Magic Eraser to any photo in your library, not only the ones you took with your Google Pixel Tablet. The tool may not work perfectly on images with complex elements, such as large objects, buildings, or landscapes.

How to use the Magic Eraser Camouflage tool on Pixel Tablet

You might take a picture only to realize that an unwanted object is drawing all the attention. For example, you might whip out your new outfit and snap a picture, only to find that someone in the background wearing a bright green shirt overshadows your attire.

While the Magic Eraser lets you completely erase unwanted distractions, it might also take away from the aesthetic element of your picture. Enter Camouflage. This feature is built inside Magic Eraser and reduces distractions in an image without distorting or removing objects. Camouflage changes the color of anything in the picture to blend into the backdrop or foreground.

Using Magic Eraser Camouflage on the Pixel Tablet is a breeze. Follow these steps to learn how:

Open the Google Photos app on your Pixel Tablet. Go through the pictures on your tablet and select one to edit using the Camouflage tool. Tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen. Swipe through the options on the bottom menu and select Tools. Close Select Magic Eraser. The tool is set to erase by default. Tap Camouflage to blend in the colors. Google Photos takes a moment to analyze the image and suggest items to camouflage. Tap the suggested items, circle items, or brush them with your finger to blend them with other elements. Close When you're done, tap Done to proceed with further editing or save the image. You can also use the Magic Eraser tool to remove unwanted items from the image before finalizing your changes.

Like Magic Eraser, you can use Camouflage to edit all images on your Pixel Tablet, even if you didn't capture them with the device.

Your photos should be about you

The Google Pixel Tablet lets you tweak images as you please. You can remove unwanted objects from your photos or blend their colors with the rest of the scene. Unless necessary, you might prefer to keep the photos as they were captured so that you can recall the exact memory years down the line.

You may want to check out the best Magic Eraser alternatives that might work better for you. The Pixel Tablet doubles as a Google Nest device when docked, and you can customize its home screen for a better look.