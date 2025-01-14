Your changes have been saved Marshall Middleton Bluetooth Speaker $173 $300 Save $127 The Marshall Middleton is uniquely optimized to sound good while playing music at high volume, and it's a great Bluetooth speaker option at this all-time low price. $173 at Amazon

The Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker offers a unique combination of portability and audio performance. It's currently seeing an all-time low price at Amazon, so you can add affordability to the mix as well. The black Middleton is marked all the way down to $173, which is a massive savings of $127 from its regular $300 price. The cream colored Middleton is also seeing a pretty impressive discount, currently going for just $200.

Why you should buy the Marshall Middleton portable Bluetooth speaker

Much of what's desired in a Bluetooth speaker is the ability to place it to one's liking, which makes portability the top design priority for most Bluetooth speakers. But the smaller footprint leaves many of them having to sacrifice somewhere, and often volume is where that sacrifice is made. The Marshall Middleton is optimized for loud playback, however, utilizing what's Marshall calls True Stereophonic. It's a form of multidirectional stereo sound unique to Marshall, and it allows the Middleton to deliver a super immersive listening experience wherever you may roam.

The ability to play clear, loud audio makes the Middleton a natural choice for gatherings, as do some of its other features. It's IP67 dust-resistant and water-resistant, so you can crank it up at the beach, while camping, or while gathering around the grill in the summer. You'll be able to do so for about as long as you'd like, as the Middleton can reach more than 20 hours of playtime on a single battery charge. When you do finally run it dry, it takes about 4.5 hours to charge it back up.

You don't have to worry about anything too complicated when getting things set up with the Middleton. It pairs easily with phones, tablets, and other Bluetooth devices, and it can even pair with multiple other Middleton speakers to amplify sound across larger spaces. Audio playback is customizable on the Middleton, with bass and treble controls on top of the speaker, and an accompanying app that lets you control the audio wirelessly.

While the Marshall Middleton portable Bluetooth speaker is regularly quite expensive at $300, with this deal at Amazon you can pack all that premium quality into a much lower price. You can grab the Middleton in black at an all-time low price of $173, or in cream for $200.