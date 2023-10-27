When Google released the first Pixel Watch last fall, it launched with much fanfare — and a host of excellent watch bands. Fast-forward to just a few weeks ago, and we have the Pixel Watch 2 in the same situation, with Google offering some premium bands for the new device, but little else to accessorize its newest wearable. While third-party brands are offering things like screen protectors and cases for the Pixel Watch 2, Google's kept its accessory offerings pretty simple.

I'm glad that others are stepping up to provide users with some additional accouterments to enhance the experience, but I'd love to see Google offer the same variety of accessories for its wearable as it does for the phones. I'm especially jealous of Pixel phones' wireless charging stand — an accessory I really wanted for my Pixel Watch. So much so, I made one myself — with the help of 3D printing.

Why would I go to the trouble of 3D printing a charging stand? Well, the Pixel Watch 2's charger doesn't attach very well, and with the watch's default sport band installed, the watch doesn't lay flat when you set it down to charge. It's easy to knock the Pixel Watch 2 off its charger if you bump it the wrong way. Samsung had a similar issue with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and wound up making a charging stand for that device. But Samsung's latest watches also have wide access to great charging options from third-party vendors, including stands.

Part of the reason Samsung's watches have these additional accessories is that it has stuck with the same charging standard for multiple years, and Google hasn't even done that for its only two watches. To be fair, charging across the entire smartwatch landscape is a mess.

Sometimes, you have to do it yourself

I could have just written up an opinion piece about all of this and called it a day, but I'm the kind of person who likes to find a solution to the problem when I can. Enter 3D printing and its wonderful community. If you're unfamiliar with the world of 3D printing, it is one that has grown immensely in the last few years as machines become less complicated to use and prices have fallen to be a more affordable hobby.

I am by no means a 3D printing pro, but I can manage to create and print some pretty helpful things. In the case of a charging stand for my Pixel Watch, and now Pixel Watch 2, I started by looking at what was online designed by people more talented than myself. Unsurprisingly, within the first week of getting my watch, there were already both free and paid designs out there. So, I downloaded, sliced, and began printing a couple I liked on my AnkerMake M5 printer.

In less than an hour, I had made two different stands to test out. I made two because I didn't know which I'd prefer, and I wanted a backup to charge in two places anyway. After popping the charging puck into the first stand and routing the wire through the thoughtfully designed channels in its arm, I was ready to see how well the watch sat on it when charging. It's great! With the watch on the stand and facing upwards instead of sideways like I'd have normally had it, it is easier to tap the screen to see the charge state, scroll through apps, and more. Not to mention, it looks nicer sitting on my desk.

I wish there was a more official way to get this kind of Pixel Watch charging experience. The second-gen Pixel Watch is actually compatible with chargers for some Fitbit models, and there are some charging stands floating around for those select Fitbits. But many of them are either designed specifically to fit the shape of a specific Fitbit tracker, flat-out ugly, or both. And most people won't know you can use chargers from a handful of old Fitbit trackers with the Pixel Watch 2 — Google doesn't publicize it.

Ideally, access to a 3D printer wouldn't be the determining factor as to whether anybody who wants to have a charging stand for their premium smartwatch gets one. Here's hoping Google (or, maybe more likely, a third-party accessory maker) steps up — the Pixel Watch 2 is a compelling device, and it deserves a suite of accessories to enhance it.

Until then, if you have a 3D printer or know someone who does, here are the stands that I printed for my Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2: