Taking screenshots on your Mac is a fundamental skill, just like taking a screenshot on Android devices. What if you want to share an interesting article? You'll need a screenshot. If you're documenting your workflow, for example, to create a tutorial that shows how to pair Samsung Galaxy Buds with macOS, it's the same. You'll need screenshots. macOS offers several built-in tools to capture your screen with ease.

You can use keyboard shortcuts to capture your entire screen in a macOS-friendly PNG format, the default for screenshots. Plus, the operating system includes a tool named "Screenshot," and we guide you through its functions.

How to use the keyboard shortcuts

Capturing the entire screen is a three-button task. Press Command + Shift + 3. This shortcut is well-established, as it worked on macOS High Sierra systems. Modern Macs still employ this combination, so there isn't a new shortcut to learn.

Organize the screen how you want it to be captured. Press the Command + Shift + 3 keyboard shortcut. The file appears on your desktop as a PNG with the filename "Screen Shot," the date, and the capture time.

How to keyboard capture part of the screen

Unlike the keyboard shortcut to create a static shot of the entire screen, you may only need a specific section of screen content. Here's the shortcut to target a specific part of your Mac's display.

Press Command + Shift + 4. A small crosshair replaces the on-screen pointer. Move this crosshair to the corner where the screenshot will start. Click and hold the mouse or trackpad button, then drag to select the capture area. After dragging the highlighted capture box around the desired screenshot area, release your finger. If the zone is poorly positioned, press Escape before lifting your finger.

How to target screen elements with keyboard shortcuts

This action lies between "screenshotting" the whole screen and capturing part of your display's contents. It snaps static images of windows or the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Press Command + Shift + 4. Press the space bar. The on-screen pointer turns into a camera icon. Move the camera icon over the window to be captured. The targeted window highlights. Click Down to accept the selection. Press Escape before clicking to cancel the selection.

How to capture a menu

Similar to screen element capturing, the Command + Shift + 4 keyboard combination is applied after a menu has been highlighted and opened.

Open the desired menu. Press Command + Shift + 4. Press the space bar once. Check to ensure the camera icon appears instead of the pointer. Drag a selection box around the menu. Click when you're satisfied with the selection.

Alternatively, the drag crosshair method can be applied. This method is useful when the menu title needs to be captured as part of the shot.

Open the menu you want to capture. Press Command + Shift + 4. Make sure the pointer transforms into a crosshair. Drag a selection box around the menus you want to screen capture.

How to call upon the Screenshot menu

As of macOS Mojave, Screenshot has been the default Launchpad utility for capturing your desktop's contents. It mirrors the keyboard shortcuts listed above, adding a graphical interface that visually oriented users will find more intuitive.

Keyboard shortcuts are quick and easy to apply but are just as quickly forgotten. Although on-screen menus add an extra step to the process, they are better if you prefer the visual approach. To get started, access Launchpad.

Navigate to the Dock. Click the Launchpad icon. Find the Screenshot utility and click it. If you can't find the utility, use the search bar at the top of Launchpad to locate it. A small Screenshot utility menu launches.

From left to right, the icons mirror the standard keyboard shortcuts used to capture different screen selections. These are:

Complete screenshot

Window capture

Part of the screen

Record the screen

Record part of the screen

Already adding several time-consuming steps to the screenshot operation, one of these steps can be skipped using a keyboard shortcut. Rather than navigating to the Launchpad, press Command + Shift + 5 to access Screenshot and its functions.

How to record video captures

So far, the media grabbed by the utility or keyboard shortcuts has been static. They're shot as PNG files, as pictures. What if you want to record a video? This task is as easy as grabbing a screen image, thanks to intelligent interface management.

Press the Command + Shift + 5 keyboard combination or select the Launchpad icon to open the Screenshot utility. Click the fourth icon from the left to record the entire screen. Click the fifth icon from the left (the last one) to record part of the screen. If part of the screen is being recorded, use the mouse or trackpad to resize the selection box that appears after this icon is clicked. Click the Stop button in the upper-right corner of the display while a recording is being made to end the recording.

Option two involves navigating to Quicktime Player. It does the same thing. Take this route if you access the media player often.

Open Quicktime Player, whether located on the Dock or found through Finder. Select File. Select New Screen Recording.

How to access extra options

There's another advantage to using the Screenshot tool. After navigating past the five screen capture icons, there's a drop-down submenu. Hovering over it, a click unrolls several choices to extend Screenshot's functionality. If you don't want to save the captured images to your desktop, follow the instructions below:

Press Command + Shift + 5. Wait a moment for the Screenshot menu to load. Navigate to the Options submenu and click it. Select a Save To destination listed at the top of the submenu.

Other options include a video recording timer and making a video with or without microphone audio. There's a checkmark beside Show Floating Thumbnail at the bottom of this submenu, which grabs a screen image and renders it as a floating thumbnail.

Elevate your Mac screenshot game

The macOS tools are simple to use, but an element of under-the-hood complexity is accessible. Keyboard shortcuts are fast but easy to forget. For visually oriented people, the Screenshot utility can be found with one shortcut. Write it down if it gives you trouble. Armed with these five icons, all sorts of image grabby tricks can be applied, with the results saved to your desktop or elsewhere.

Options are available, and there are the last two icons before the Options submenu. They make it a breeze to record video clips of the whole display or a highlighted section, as chosen by a resizable selection box.

Now that you know how to take screenshots on your Mac, explore the world of screen capturing on your Mac, and never miss a moment again.