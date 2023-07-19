Rideshare companies like Lyft have transformed how moving from point A to B works. Getting a reliable ride only takes a few clicks on your pocket-friendly smartphone. Despite this convenience, you may need to contact Lyft customer support for various reasons. The most popular are lost phones, scams, safety incidents, and technical issues.

Lyft provides different ways to lodge complaints, whether you're a rider or driver. This guide shows how to contact Lyft customer support through their app, website, social media, and more.

The simplest way to get in touch with Lyft is through their mobile app.

Open your Lyft app and log in to your Lyft account Tap the three-line icon in the upper-left corner. Select Help. Close You'll find various help topics that can help Lyft help you faster. If you have a payment issue, scroll down and select Lyft ride and payment issues. There are a variety of options to choose from. Select the one that closely matches your issue and follow the prompts. Close

Using the app to contact Lyft doesn't put you in contact with a human, but someone on their support team will see your issue. Whether they respond to it or not is another issue.

If you don't want to use your phone, contact Lyft through its online help desk.

Navigate to help.lyft.com and log in if prompted. Select whether you're seeking help as a rider, driver, applicant, or none of these. For this example, select I'm a rider. Choose the option that best applies to you. To contest a fare or a fee because of a scam, click Fare, charges or fees. Follow the prompts that match your issue.

This method is almost identical to contacting Lyft through their app. There is no human point of contact, but your complaint is put in a queue.

Like every other tech company, Lyft has a robust presence on all major social media networks. Reaching out this way may not increase your chances of resolving your issue faster. However, the calculated empathy of a social media manager will assuage you while someone behind the scenes tries to resolve your problem.

Send them a letter

This isn't the most effective means of communicating with Lyft, but it's an option if you want to take it to this level.

Lyft, Inc.

185 Berry St., Suite 5000

San Francisco, California 94107

United States

Call Lyft's emergency hotline

The Lyft emergency hotline isn't tech support, customer support, or a call center. This Lyft phone number is useful when you're in an accident or worried about your safety. If you're in a situation like this, call (844)-554-1297.

Alternatively, whether you are a Lyft rider or using the Lyft driver app, you can contact ADT from your app. When you activate the alert from your phone, ADT attempts to contact you. If they are unsuccessful, or you used the Call 911 silently option, they contact the police and share your location.

Close

Another way to get emergency help is to set up Emergency SOS on your Android phone. When you're involved in a crash or feel unsafe, press the power button a few times to call your emergency contact.

Get support when you need it

Based on how useful services like Lyft and Uber are, don't expect them to go anywhere anytime soon. While Lyft doesn't offer live chat support, it doesn't joke about your safety. For instance, the app monitors your ride for unusual activities and occasionally pings you to ensure all is good. Hopefully, you never find yourself in a position where you need to contact Lyft customer service, but now you have the tools if you do.