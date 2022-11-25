Source: Amazon Luna Controller $39.99 $69.99 Save $30 The Amazon Luna Controller is the official controller for Amazon's Luna game streaming service. It connects over Wi-Fi to the host server for the least latency possible. You get a familiar Xbox layout with off-center thumbsticks. The rear of the grips are textured, and all buttons and triggers feel responsive. Connecting the controller to a stream is as easy as hitting a single button, ensuring ease of use for anyone and everyone. Buy at Amazon

Inevitably, game streaming will be the future of video games. While it's still early days for the tech, there's no doubt Amazon's Luna platform is one of the better services, thanks to a solid pricing structure where you pick and choose the genres you enjoy, as well as dependable streams that deliver quality graphics up to 1080p. But if you wanted to jump into the game streaming platform with the official Luna Controller, this would typically run you $69.99, which is nothing to sneeze at. Thankfully today is Black Friday, and Amazon is running tons of sales, including a fantastic 43% discount on the Luna Controller for the lowest price to date.

Why is this Luna Controller sale a good deal?

I went hands-on with Amazon's Luna service and controller earlier this year and came away impressed. Not only do you get responsive controls thanks to the controller's unique method of connecting to a game's server, the buttons all feel great, even the analog triggers. Plus, you get a textured back that makes the grips easy to hold, and the overall build quality ensures the unit will last. And much like an Xbox controller, the Luna Controller runs on two AA batteries, which means you'll never have to wait for the controller to charge; you can pop in a fresh pair of batteries to keep the good times rolling.

Of course, today is Black Friday, which means plenty of sales are available, and one such deal is for the Amazon Luna Controller, now discounted to the lowest price the controller has ever seen at 43% off. So if you've been holding out to trial the Luna Controller until a worthy sale came along, today is that day since you can snag the controller for $40, a fantastic price.

So not only is today's sale on the Amazon Luna Controller a good deal thanks to the low, low price, but you can rest assured the controller is also worth that money thanks to excellent build quality and responsive controls, which should make your Amazon Luna game streaming that much more enjoyable one you're using the official controller for the service. Hands down, it's the best controller to use with Amazon Luna, so don't miss out.