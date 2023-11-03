Source: Stack Social Luminar Neo editing software bundle $200 $752 Save $552 Get the tools and the training to take your photo editing skills to the next level. This bundle includes a lifetime license for the award-winning Luminar Neo editing software, a video course, and a number of add-on effect packs. $200 at StackSocial

If you enjoy taking photos with your phone or dedicated camera, here is your sign to take the next step and try your hand at editing. Right now Stack Social is running an insane deal on the award-winning Luminar Neo app, which is a photo editor similar to Photoshop, except it's easier to use and has a lifetime purchase option. This would typically cost you $270, but for a very limited time, you can get a lifetime Luminar Neo license, a creative photo editing course showing you how to use the software, and 5 add-on packs for just $200.

Why the award-winning Luminar Neo lifetime bundle is worth your money

Whether you're a long-time Photoshop user who is tired of the monthly subscription plan, or you're a total novice looking to up your editing game, this bundle is for you. Beginners will really appreciate the included Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo video course, which includes 10 tutorial videos featuring Albert Dros, a world renowned photographer and photo educator. The course typically sells for $60, and it covers everything from basic to advanced editing, as well as specialized areas like forests and cityscapes.

Additionally, the bundle includes 5 add-on packs. There's the Light Reflections Overlay Add-on, which gives you 10 lighting effects of different directions and intensity, the Color Harmony LUTs Add-on, which features 10 look up tables that can transform the mood of your portraits, and the remaining 3 packs include winter and sky effects. All the add-ons come with one-click presets that make turning your raw photos into digital masterpieces quick and easy, and if you were to purchase them individually, it would cost you around $400.

So to recap, the bundle includes a lifetime license for top-notch photo editing software, a 10-video course from a renowned photographer that will show you exactly how to use the software, and a bunch of add-on effects packages that will make your photos look even better. And you get all of this for just $200, which is something like $550 off the retail price? Sounds like a deal to us. It's also worth adding that the software works on both PC and Mac, and the offer is only available for a limited time, so don't wait too long to jump on it.