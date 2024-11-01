Key Takeaways Google One subscribers are receiving a $150 discount code for the Pixel 9 series.

Perk extends to Pixel 9 Pro Fold and can be combined with trade-in values.

Google One discount is valid until November 14.

There are many perks to being a Google One subscriber. One of them is getting 10% cashback on your Google Store purchases. Plus, Google hands out special discount codes for its devices to Google One subscribers. This time, the company is sending out $150 discount codes for the Google Pixel 9 series to Google One subscribers in the US.

Google launched the Pixel 9 series in August with some attractive trade-in discounts. Since then, discounts and offers on Google's newest Pixel phones have dried up, with only select carriers offering attractive deals for new lines. Google is changing this trend, handing out a $150 off Google Store coupon for the Pixel 9 to some Google One subscribers.

Many Redditors report that Google is sending an email containing the $150 off code that works on the entire Pixel 9 family, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The discount goes well with Google's boosted trade-in values for older Pixel devices, which allows you to save up to $540.

Source: Armando

For example, exchanging the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro for the Pixel 9 Pro will get you a $699 trade-in credit. Add in the $150 Google One code, and you get a total discount of $849, bringing the price of the $999 Pixel 9 Pro down to $150.

As a Google One subscriber, you will also get 10% cashback on your purchase, so that's additional savings. And don't forget that the Pixel 9 series ships with a free year of Gemini Advanced subscription, indirectly saving you more than $200.

Google One discount code is valid for two weeks

Close

The Google One coupon code is valid until November 14, so you have time to decide whether to buy the Pixel 9. This is just a couple of weeks before Google's Black Friday deals typically go live on the Google Store. However, the boosted trade-in values are only applicable until November 7. So, if you want to exchange your current phone, consider pulling the trigger on the deal earlier.

If the discount code is any indication, though, Google might offer a similar (or even better) deal on its newest Pixels for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Thanks: Armando R