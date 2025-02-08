It’s 2025, and flagships from Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus boast specs that make my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra blush. The 1-inch camera sensor, marathon 6,000mAh battery, 100W charging, and IP69 rating are appealing, and the tech enthusiast in me is itching to try them out. However, I’m hesitant to jump ship from Samsung. It’s not just loyalty to a brand. It’s something more integrated: the Samsung app ecosystem.

Calendar, Gallery, Notes, Secure Folder, and Good Lock aren’t just apps. They’re extensions of my digital self. They’re the tools I use every day. I don’t see bleeding-edge hardware outweighing the comfort and efficiency of the One UI app ecosystem.

Samsung Calendar: Manage your events like a pro

Let’s talk about Samsung Calendar. It’s more than a place to jot down appointments. I have two widgets on my home screen: one shows my upcoming schedule at a glance, and a larger one displays my monthly view. Then there’s the S Pen integration. This is where things get cool. I love being able to scribble notes quickly or doodle in my calendar.

The natural language processing is another productivity booster. I can type something like Meeting with Steven at 5 PM tomorrow, and the Calendar app intelligently creates the event with the details filled in. I don’t need to deal with dropdown menus or time pickers.

As an official offering from Samsung, there is no shortage of customization options. I appreciate being able to tweak everything from the font size and event colors to the alert background. After all, it’s my calendar, tailored to my preferences. Another neat touch is the ability to log your mood using an emoji.

Secure Folder: Keep prying eyes away

Securing my private data is non-negotiable. Samsung’s Secure Folder, powered by Knox, is an essential part of my Galaxy S23 Ultra setup. It’s like an encrypted digital vault within my device. I use it for critical things. My banking apps reside within Secure Folder, adding extra protection to my financial information.

I also keep copies of important documents like my passport, driver’s license, and insurance information in Secure Folder, so they’re readily accessible to me but inaccessible to anyone else. Secure Folder is also where I keep personal photos and videos I prefer to keep private. It strikes the perfect balance between security, practicality, and convenience.

Samsung Notes: Jot down quick notes

While there is no shortage of note-taking apps on Android, I keep coming back to Samsung Notes. The lock screen note feature is a game-changer. If I need to write something down instantly, I can pull out my S Pen and start writing on the lock screen without unlocking my phone.

Aside from the usual formatting options, the drawing tools are also surprisingly powerful. I can use the S Pen to sketch diagrams, annotate images, or doodle for fun. I can also password-protect individual notes that contain sensitive information.

Samsung Notes is a crucial part of my daily workflow because it combines quick capture, robust drawing tools, flexible formatting, organization features, and built-in security. While Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi offer note-taking apps, none come close to Samsung Notes in terms of functionality.

Samsung Gallery: Manage your memories

Samsung Gallery is packed with features that make managing and enhancing my memories a breeze. In addition to the usual editing tricks, I love being able to draw and insert silly stickers into my photos. It’s a great way to add a touch of creativity.

However, the game-changer is the integration of Galaxy AI features. The Magic Eraser tool is nothing short of magical. It’s like having a professional photo editor in my pocket. The integration with Secure Folder (unlike Android Private Space) is another huge plus. I can move the photos and videos I want to keep private into a Secure Folder.

As a Microsoft 365 subscriber, I adore the OneDrive integration. My photos and videos are always backed up and readily available on my HP Spectre x360.

Good Lock: The customization king

This one shouldn’t surprise anyone. None of the Chinese flagships offer the same customization as Samsung Good Lock. This one isn’t preinstalled, and it’s not something most users are bothered by. But for me, it’s the secret sauce for customizing the One UI.

Good Lock offers a collection of modules that allow you to tweak virtually every aspect of your phone’s software. Think of it as a playground for power users, where you can make your phone your own. As a big fan of personalization, Good Lock gives me complete control. And with a new sleek redesign, it’s better than ever.

Stuck in the Samsung world

So, where does this leave me? Torn, admittedly. While the Chinese flagships are appealing, my daily usage paints a different picture. I will continue to watch the Chinese market and remain optimistic that Samsung will incorporate some of these hardware advancements into its devices. Until then, my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its perfectly curated suite of Samsung apps, remains my phone of choice.

