Welcome to the Firefly task force, here's how to survive your first day on the job

Lost Light is the newest survival shooter developed and published by NetEase. You're tasked to join the Firefly force, a group of people trying to survive in the brutal post-apocalyptic world of Lost Light while uncovering the secrets behind the exclusion zone. It's a dog-eat-dog-world out there, and it's up to you to come out on top in a life where you're likely to find a gun pointing at your back before finding allies. Lost Light focuses on realistic gameplay and detailed firearms customization, similar to what you'd find in PUBG Mobile and PUBG: New State.

You might be looking forward to testing your favorite new gaming controller, but like most mobile shooters, this game doesn't offer built-in controller support. However, this doesn't mean the game isn't satisfying to play once you get the hang of the controls, which is precisely why we've built this beginner's guide to help you get your feet wet. We'll teach you how to get started by providing a basic rundown on the game's modes, with some helpful tips and tricks to get you through your first batch of missions/matches.

Getting started

Select between a male and female operator. You can customize your character, though the options are limited to your face and hairstyle.

Choose a nickname and input a reference code (if applicable). Once you're done, sit back and enjoy the opening cinematic!

First tutorial mission

The initial mission teaches you the basic controls; you move your character with the left virtual joy-con and shoot by tapping the bullet button on the right side of the screen. Be advised that during this tutorial mission, you're on a timer! Otherwise, the mission repeats if you don't complete all the objectives before the timer reaches 0.

Follow the green lines and tap on the objectives. Once you've searched the objective, tap to pick up items. Tap on doors to open and close.

Tap on the zoom button to switch to first-person view (aim down sights) when your gun is fully loaded, or tap on the reload button to reload manually, which takes a second to finish. You can use hip fire, which keeps your character in the third-person view. See the two gifs comparing first-person to third-person.

Note: You can change your button mapping by tapping on the gear icon once you're in the shelter.

To loot bodies, you'll have to perform a finishing move. Tap on the body to collect their loot.

Your goal is to grab the wrench and reach the extraction point, which completes the tutorial, sending you towards the shelter. Welcome to the main lobby for the game!

Gameplay

Every facility is accessed by walking around the shelter; this is where you perform upgrades, modify weapons, recover your health, access the shop, and choose a mode/mission.

Game modes and objectives

Heidi's main mission: In your primary story mission, Heidi will have specific objectives you need to complete. You'll find a variety of missions and smaller tasks through Heidi.

Judas' main mission: Like your main story missions, follow the objectives to complete Judas' missions.

Abigail's main mission: More objective-based missions to complete, just like your other missions found on the board, but expect to unlock most of Abigail's missions after reaching higher levels.

Avril's bounty: Your source for weekly and daily quests where you acquire experience and stash boxes as rewards.

Ranked (Deathmatch): You're tasked to collect as many battle cards as possible by defeating enemy players, salvaging supplies, then extracting from the zone (after fulfilling the battle card conditions).

Custom lobby: Join or create custom matches intended for other players. Your main source of organized multiplayer content.

Tips and tricks

Visiting Heidi's Store for upgrades.

Equip items on loadout and heal.

Upgrade weapon modifications to enhance mobility, accuracy, range, and weapon handle.

Manage your bag space while in the shelter by using batch sell.

Upgrade your storage space.

Replace equipment that has low durability.

Don't go in guns blazing; try to sneak around with crouch/check corners and rooms.

New players should buy insurance (you can re-acquire lost items on a mission) before a mission.

Open up your map and see where you need to go.

Firearm fanatics

Outside the survival PvPvE modes, Lost Light delivers on weapon customization, almost to the point where the options are a bit overwhelming during the early game. However, it's much better to have more options to work with than not enough; it gives you complete control over your gameplay by introducing a custom loadout and access to firearm upgrade options, so you don't have to settle with randomized loot you find on missions. Lost Light isn't just a visually pleasing experience; the mission objectives put your survival skills to the test by forcing you to make tactical decisions and follow through with a plan of action. Lost Light might be a decent alternative to your usual survival shooter and battle royale experiences, which is why we've included the Play Store widget below.