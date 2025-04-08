Summary Google Pixel Watch 3 now detects loss of pulse in users.

The feature prompts emergency services when triggered.

It's rolling out to Pixel Watch 3 users in the US now, following an initial release in European countries.

Keeping tabs on your health and fitness is easier than it has ever been with most smartwatches now packing advanced tech for monitoring telltale signs of other significant health risks through sleep apnea and irregular heartbeat. Google's Pixel Watch is one of these smartwatches we swear by, and a long-awaited software feature is now rolling out. Google just announced its flagship wearable can now detect instances where there is a loss of pulse.

Given that watches constantly track heart rate, loss of pulse might seem like a logically obvious feature the company could have added to the repertoire years ago. In fact, it debuted in a few European countries in September