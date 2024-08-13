Summary Google's Pixel Watch 3 stands out in the smartwatch market with its groundbreaking 'Loss of Pulse Detection' feature.

The watch can automatically call for emergency help when it detects a lost pulse, potentially saving lives in critical situations.

While available in select European markets, Google plans to launch this life-saving feature on the Pixel Watch 3 in more regions soon.

The smartwatch market has reached a stage where most updates are just minor tweaks, but Google has broken the mold with the Pixel Watch 3 . It builds on the success of the previous model, which was already loved for its smooth Android integration, and takes things up a notch with a game-changing feature. This first-of-its-kind innovation could actually save lives, making the Pixel Watch 3 a real standout among the top Android smartwatches out there.

At its annual Made by Google event on Tuesday, the company unveiled a rare feature for wearables: "Loss of Pulse Detection." Available only on the Pixel Watch 3, this feature detects when the wearer's pulse stops.

A weak or lost pulse signals a serious medical emergency, which can happen due to various factors such as cardiac arrest, poisoning, or other life-threatening situations. In these moments, the Pixel Watch 3 could be a lifesaver. If it detects a loss of pulse, it’s set to automatically call for emergency help, ensuring you get the medical attention you need right away.

Google noted that emergency response often depends on someone being around to make the call for help. Even though current systems are set up for quick responses, they rely on having a bystander. The company stressed that many emergencies happen when people are alone, showing just how important it is to have a system that can act on its own.

Furthermore, the tech giant stressed how crucial it is to act fast if someone loses their pulse, especially since half of these situations happen with no one around. The Pixel Watch 3 could really make a difference here with a smart heart rate sensor and AI to spot if the pulse stops. If it does, the watch double-checks with extra sensors and then automatically starts emergency protocols.

'Loss of Pulse Detection' isn't available everywhere yet

Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature has been greenlit for release in select European markets, including the UK. However, it's still waiting for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. This life-saving tech is set to launch on the Pixel Watch 3 in September, and Google vows to bring it to more regions in the future.