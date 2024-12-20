Summary Looktech AI Glasses simplify AI integration using voice and touch controls, removing heavy display panels.

The glasses feature an AI assistant, 13MP camera, object recognition, and text translation without any bulky screens.

For a crowdfunding pledge of $240, the lightweight glasses offer a mainstream-friendly and affordable alternative to more involved AR devices.

Amid a wave of growing hype for smart glasses, MR headsets, and other cutting-edge wearables like smart rings, tech startup Looktech, Inc. sees an opportunity to enhance how experience the world. Planned for an April 2025 release, the Looktech AI Glasses take a no-nonsense approach to smart eyewear using a versatile set of AI-driven tools.

How the Looktech AI glasses streamline their smarts

Using powerful technology, minus all the gimmicks

Source: Looktech

By ditching distracting, resource-intensive, heavy display panels and relying instead on voice and touch control, the smart specs add AI to your eyes without cluttering vision or complicating interactions. Eschewing a screen frees up hardware space and battery power to enable image capture, AI assistance, text translation and other AI integrations along with all-day battery life and a design practically identical to everyday glasses. Their reliable, high-speed, low-overhead connectivity aims to link wearers with endless resources, at a price and weight both below what you might expect of advanced wearables.

An embedded microphone waits for the "Hey Memo" wake phrase to activate an AI assistant and record a voice note, or connect you to the resources you need. You could use the 13MP camera in the frames to preserve memories, but it really shines by enabling object recognition and text translation. You can't technically classify them as augmented reality, which uses some kind of display, by definition. But they're the next best thing, and actually better in some ways, as their powerful versatility comes with no connection to social media giant Meta.

Look normal: Looktech's key to mainstream usefulness

Source: Looktech

As a counter to various expensive, somewhat bulky, potentially distracting AR glasses with less-than-ideal battery life, the touch- and voice-activated eyewear weighs just 37 grams. The glasses and their feature-laden app could change the way you see the world without intruding on your eyesight or weighing heavily on your face. Looktech proudly shared their ability to analyze the nutrition of food you're looking at and plants in the wild, or generate conversation transcripts, text and voice summaries, and to-do lists on the fly.

Developers around the world have engineered more and novel wearable tech in recent years, and today's battery, microchip, and AI advancements give small companies more power to create gadgets once reserved for science fiction. We still have a few months to wait, but the Looktech AI Glasses offer interesting prospects for people who want instant access to vast information and AI smarts, but don't need the heaviest, most expensive, most complicated extended reality equipment.

If that sounds like your idea of a wearable smart assistant, consider reserving your pair on Kickstarter. You'll get your name on the list for a pledge of $240, which Looktech says is a 40% discount off what they'll cost at release.