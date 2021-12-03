Not everyone who lives together has the same taste in entertainment, which is why apps like Netflix and HBO Max offer individual user profiles for each account. Google TV was set to add profiles in November, but if you're rocking a Chromecast, you've probably noticed they aren't live just yet. Unfortunately, if you've been expecting to take advantage of separate accounts ahead of the holiday season, you shouldn't expect them any time soon.

Google has delayed profiles on its TV interface, according to a new report from 9to5Google. Multi-user support was announced back in October, with the latest Chromecast set to access the feature first. However, we're already a few days into December and have yet to see profiles appear on any Google TV device. It's now set to launch sometime in the coming months, though there's no hard estimate on exactly when you might be able to separate your latest Sopranos binge from your roommate's endless Simpsons marathons.

While the company didn't rule out a launch before the end of 2021, it sounds like customers will likely have to wait until next year to start using profiles. Considering a kid-friendly version of this feature came to Google TV in the spring, it's frustrating to continue to wait for everyone else to access customized home screens and recommendations.

Thankfully, the glanceable cards announced alongside profiles in October are not delayed — in fact, they're starting to launch for some lucky users in the US. These are designed to combine weather, news, and sports alerts with your photo library for a personalized (and useful) slideshow. There's no word on when it'll reach everyone just yet, but at least Chromecast owners can rest easy knowing one new feature is likely headed for their device before the end of the year.

