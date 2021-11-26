Earlier this year, Carl Pei's hype train officially pulled into town and we got our first taste of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds. Unfortunately for consumers, they were only available in one colorway — white earbuds with a transparent plastic stem. But if these newly revealed renders are anything to go by, Nothing fans may have something new to play with soon.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The series of images showing up on Reddit and shared on Twitter by Evan Blass reveal a black/transparent version of the original Nothing ear (1) earbuds. Rumors of a black Nothing earbud first started spreading when uber-vlogger Casey Neistat colored his ear (1) with a Sharpie and asked for an official black release. Nothing responded the next day, asking the Twitter community if it was something they wanted.

One sharp-eyed user in the thread pointed to a Nothing video from July where a black ear (1) is clearly visible on a desk. If this has really been in the works since before the ear (1) launched in August, maybe the new black option could be available sooner than you'd think.

This $69 Eufy camera is a nice Black Friday smart home deal you shouldn't miss Amazon has eight more neat Eufy deals in store for you

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email