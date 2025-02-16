Summary Amazon's next-gen Alexa update may face a delay until March 31 due to testing issues, taking time to fine-tune its accuracy.

Alexa’s upgraded brain has been struggling in tests, so Amazon is taking extra time to iron out the kinks before launching.

The next-gen Alexa could come with a monthly fee (possibly $10) for advanced features like personalized responses and better task handling.

The rumor mill has been spinning hard about Amazon’s next-gen Alexa, and the hype is real. The company has a hardware event lined up for February 26, which has people guessing what’s in store. However, according to a new report, the actual software upgrade might not roll out to consumers until a month or so after the big reveal.

According to a tip from an unnamed Amazon employee, shared by the Washington Post (via Android Authority), the smarter Alexa update won’t be released until March 31. The holdup was apparently due to the upgraded assistant tripping over itself in testing, struggling to nail accurate answers. So, it seems like Amazon is taking extra time to fine-tune Alexa's brain before letting it loose.

These hiccups aren’t unique to Amazon; other tech giants are wrestling with AI growing pains too. Take Apple’s Notification Summaries, which have been called out for spitting out weird or just plain wrong takes. And according to Bloomberg, Apple’s planned Siri upgrade, originally pegged for iOS 18.4, might get scaled back or pushed to iOS 18.5, possibly landing in May.

Alexa's delay might make it harder to compete with ChatGPT and Gemini

Alexa has been playing catch-up with AI heavyweights like ChatGPT and Gemini, and these delays aren’t helping. Despite Amazon’s 2023 pledge for a major AI overhaul, the company has yet to deliver. A beta version that was supposed to roll out early in 2024 is still nowhere to be seen. And Alexa 2.0 was supposed to debut with new Kindles late last year, but that didn’t happen either. This latest setback just highlights how Alexa’s falling further behind in the AI race.

The next-gen Alexa might come with a price tag, offering premium features like crafting its own personality and remembering your past chats. It could even handle stuff like ordering food or booking you a ride. Word on the street is Amazon has been toying with the idea of charging for this smarter version, and the buzz is it could run you around $10 a month.

Amazon is betting that a souped-up Alexa will give Echo devices and other smart home gear a boost. The plan supposedly is to keep the basics free for everyone but lock the fancier features behind a paywall for subscribers.