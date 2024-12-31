Summary The OnePlus 13R is expected to pack a solid camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, plus a 16MP front camera.

Memory and storage options will include a base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with a higher-end version offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Color options will include Astral Trail and Nebula Noir, but the green and silver shades from the Ace 5 might not be available globally.

The OnePlus Ace 5 just launched in China, packing solid specs and a price that makes it a tough competitor. OnePlus has confirmed that the global version, the OnePlus 13R, will hit select markets globally on January 7, alongside the OnePlus 13. Newly leaked images now show that the 13R will look pretty much the same as the Ace 5, though it might come in fewer color options. There’s also a leak hinting that the global version could feature a slightly better camera than the Ace 5.

Well-known leaker Yogesh Brar recently shared the expected camera specs for the OnePlus 13R on X. The phone is said to feature a triple-camera setup comprised of a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX890), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP JN5 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the 13R is likely to sport a 16MP front camera.

If this is accurate, the OnePlus 13R brings a sweet camera upgrade compared to the OnePlus Ace 5, which has a more basic triple-camera setup with a 2MP macro lens and no dedicated telephoto.

While we’re still waiting for the official word, it’s pretty much a given that the OnePlus 13R will pack the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, keeping up with OnePlus’ usual trend of using previous-generation top-tier chipsets found in its premium phones.

When it comes to memory and storage, the 13R should offer plenty of options. The base model will likely come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. If you’re after even more power, there’s expected to be a higher-end version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery for all-day power.

A few colorways from the Ace 5 might not be available globally

A separate leak from Arsène Lupin on X has given us a look at the expected color options for the 13R. OnePlus has already confirmed two options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. These colors definitely look sleek, but there's a chance the global market might miss out on the vibrant green and silver shades available with the Ace 5, which could limit choices for some buyers.

Sticking with the Ace 5’s design, the OnePlus 13R skips the curved edges for a flat-frame look. The signature Alert Slider is conveniently placed on the left, while the power and volume buttons are neatly positioned on the right. The display is surrounded by ultra-thin, symmetrical bezels, based on the leaked renders. OnePlus also confirmed the 13R has an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides.