There's already a ton of information floating around about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus, but the big questions still up in the air are when they’ll actually launch and how much they'll cost. While we wait for Samsung to make it official, a Korean retailer might have just spilled the beans on the launch date.

Here's some good news for anyone waiting on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE lineup—your wait might almost be over. A tip to SamMobile suggests a Korean retailer accidentally revealed the launch date in a product listing: April 3. This isn’t even the first slip-up. Austria’s Hartlauer already jumped the gun by listing the tablets early.

Samsung's next-gen budget tablets are expected to hit store shelves in South Korea at the same time. However, the global or US release might not line up with the Korean launch. What's interesting is how quiet Samsung is being about these new tablets, with no big promos or official announcements so far.

Prices are still unofficial, but we might have a good idea now

The exact prices for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus aren’t official yet, but the listings on Hartlauer give us a pretty good idea. The 128GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE is going for €679.95 ($736), while the 256GB model is listed at €779.95 ($844). The Plus version starts at €749.95 ($812) and goes up to €849.95 ($920) for the 256GB version. Keep in mind, though, that US prices could end up being different.

If you were hoping for an AMOLED display across the Galaxy Tab S10 FE lineup, you might be disappointed, though. It looks like both the Tab S10 FE and FE Plus will stick with LCD screens, just like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, and will continue with the 90Hz refresh rate.

Perhaps the big upgrade here is the switch from the outdated Exynos 1380 to the newer Exynos 1580 chipset. Plus, the Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are likely getting a sleeker design than their S9 FE predecessors, but that means they won’t be packing a bigger battery.