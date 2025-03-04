Summary ClearMind offers a very minimal launcher experience with future features in the works.

One of the best things about Android is that you can easily replace your stock app launcher with something more fitting to your workflow, whether that's a launcher that mimics the look of Windows Phone, or leans into minimalism like AIO. And minimalist launchers aren't something new; we've had plenty, from long-lost launchers like Lightning Launcher to modern options like Olauncher, and today I found another to add to the list, thanks to a post on Reddit by the developer. The launcher is called ClearMind, and I'd say it even beats Olauncher at its own minimalist game, as this sucker is as lean as Nestlé's cuisine.

ClearMind delivers a very minimal experience

And it looks like more features are coming with a planned beta

Thanks to this Reddit post, I found a link to ClearMind on the Play Store, and boy is it minimal. When you boot it up, you are greeted by a black screen with a clock on it. That's it, it doesn't get more minimal than that. Of course, there is an app drawer, which you can access by sliding the screen to the left, and the app list is the names of the apps, in white text, on a black background, with a settings icon in the upper right. Here, you can set the launcher as your default, as well as choose from two clock faces and set app shortcuts for the home screen. There is also a feature to pause apps, after all, the launcher is called ClearMind, and development looks to be headed towards features that can help keep your mind clear.

While the app appears to have been launched in 2023, so far, it has only amassed 100+ installs, so it is mostly unknown. It's also been a while since the last update, but apparently a fresh closed beta is incoming, and it looks to be adding a bunch of new features. So, the development appears to be active, though you can also expect a bug or two in the current release, like the option to toggle app icons that seemingly don't work on my Pixel 9.