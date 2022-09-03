At first glance, Samsung's 2022 foldables look similar to last year's models. They mainly pack iterative changes to deliver a superior end-user experience, which is good enough to make them among the best Android smartphones on the market. One such upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a thinner and improved hinge, which is now wholly gearless. It is the first time since the Galaxy Z Fold lineup's debut that Samsung has tweaked the hinge system. So, what's exactly different with the new hinge? A teardown video of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from YouTuber JerryRigEverything details that and gives us a clear look at the foldable's internals.

The video makes it evidently clear that accessing the Galaxy Z Fold 4's internals is not easy. First, you need to remove the rubber sealing across the display that helps prevent dust ingress. And the chances of you removing the foldable display in a working state are pretty slim—it only likes being folded in one plane and not any other direction. Unlike previous Z Folds, Samsung is not using a metal backplate behind the folding display for added rigidity. Instead, it has been replaced with fiber-reinforced plastic that seemingly offers the same protection and rigidity.

As for the new gearless hinge, it is held in place by 40 screws. It consists of three different sections connected to each other through metal plates. The new mechanism is much less complex than the solution found in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and 3—there are no moving parts here. Samsung has also lined the inside of the hinge with brushy bristles to prevent dirt from getting in.

Battery removal is also a challenge since they are held in place by copious amounts of glue, and there are no pull tabs to remove them.

Overall, the process of tearing down the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is as complex and time-consuming as previous models. You are also unlikely to be able to carry out any self-repairs, given the complexity involved. For now, it is better to leave this job to professionals from Samsung instead of getting your hands dirty.