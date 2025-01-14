Summary Google introduced predictive back navigation with Android 13, but only rolled it out to the stable channel with Android 15.

The company now seemingly aims to make the feature available for three-button navigation in Android 16.

Android 16 is set for release in Q2 2025.

Google introduced predictive back navigation as part of Android 13, albeit as a developer option. When you swipe back, the predictive back navigation provides a glimpse of the screen you are going back to. After almost two years of testing, Google rolled out the feature to the stable channel with Android 15. One issue with predictive back is that it only works with navigation gestures and not three-button navigation. Google might address this limitation with the upcoming Android 16 release in Q2 2025.

Pixel and most Android phones now ship with navigation gestures as default. Google does not want you to use three-button navigation anymore. However, for accessibility reasons, Google is keeping the method around, as it can be easy for some users, especially those with motor skill issues. Plus, it is also simple to use, making it the preferred choice for older users.

Now, Google is working on introducing predictive back navigation to Android 16 to ensure that users who prefer three-button navigation don’t have a subpar experience compared to those using gesture navigation.

Writing for Android Authority, Android expert Mishaal Rahman managed to activate the feature, giving us an early peek into how it will work. Based on his testing, predictive back navigation works when you release the back button after pressing and holding it.For now, the feature works with all compatible apps, but it does not work when returning to the home screen, indicating a bug or unfinished work on Google's part.

Android 16 could improve the three-button navigation experience

Given that Rahman had to tinker around to enable predictive back for three-button navigation, there's always a possibility Google does not roll out the feature with Android 16.

Do note that developers must also manually add support for predictive back navigation to their apps. Most of our favorite Android apps already support the feature, but there are outliers.

Google has already revealed that Android 16 will hit platform stability in Q1 2025, with the stable build set to roll out in Q2 2025. So, if you use three-button navigation on your phone, you'll only need to wait a few more months before your experience gets a notable upgrade.