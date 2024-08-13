Summary Google is testing long-form video recommendations in YouTube Shorts feeds to boost content discoverability.

Creators are reassured their videos will still be eligible for monetization in this experiment.

The addition of long-form videos in YouTube Shorts seems counterintuitive, raising questions about its long-term implementation.

Google is experimenting with long-form video recommendations in some user’s YouTube Shorts feeds. The test is designed to boost discovery of long-form content where users would normally only find short, minute-long videos. The feature is currently being rolled out to a select group of users only.

YouTube outlines the details of its test in a community document titled “Testing new content discovery features.” The document states that long-form videos may begin appearing in the YouTube Shorts feed as a way to boost discoverability.

“To try to help viewers better discover content across channels, formats, and lengths on YouTube,” the document states. “We’re running a few small experiments on the Watch Page and with Shorts.” Google explains some users will begin to see a mix of video formats, including long-form videos, where they would usually see only short-form videos. Google calls this a “new discovery experience.” Google did not say which users will be affected.

The document also reassures creators their content will remain eligible for monetization. It notes this is an additional way for audiences to discover their content and will not affect their site-wide metrics.

“Your videos will continue to be eligible to be recommended to viewers across YouTube, this is just an extra place for audiences to discover your content,” the document reads. “In some experiments, your content could be watched in the Shorts Feed and associated metrics attributed to the Shorts Feed in YouTube Analytics.” Google also said they will be listening closely to creator feedback about the experiment.

Long Shorts doesn't make sense

The addition of long-form videos in a user’s YouTube Shorts feed seems counter-intuitive, as there is already a separate tab for long-form videos on the YouTube app. People go to YouTube Shorts specifically to watch short-form video content. Google also gave no indication of how this will affect children’s content, or if children will be included in the test group.

It’s also not certain if this will remain a permanent feature on YouTube Shorts. Google has not confirmed if it will be rolled out to all users. The YouTube document says it is closely monitoring responses from both viewers and content creators before it can gauge the effectiveness of the test. Feedback will likely play a crucial role in the experiment.

This experiment blurs the lines between long-form content and short-form content on the platform as YouTube tries to find new ways to improve discoverability. However, it remains to be seen if this change will roll out to a wider audience, or if Google will scrap it.