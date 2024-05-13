60% mechanical keyboards — smaller keyboards without arrow keys and numeric keypads — are often difficult to love. They seem truncated for folks used to having arrow keys in the lower right corner, and they are oddly small in general, unlike other mechanical keyboards, making them cramp to traverse. But gamers love them for their size, allowing them to easily move from key to key in a compact area for hand efficiently. That’s the logic behind the Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed, a new 60% keyboard that is also surprisingly cool.

Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard Staff pick 8 / 10 This 60% keyboard takes some getting used to, but we love the tactile, fast optical switches. It features a 65-hour battery life and is compact enough for travel. Best of all, it has brightly backlit keycaps and multiple user profiles to change how the keyboard performs with games and other apps. Pros Great switches

Solid build quality

Good battery life Cons The 60% format can be difficult

Logitech's software can be confusing $180 at Logitech $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Smart Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard is available from Logitech, Best Buy, and Amazon. It is $180 and comes in black, pink, and white.

Specifications Wireless 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED or Bluetooth Backlight Multi-colored Media Controls Yes Battery 65 hours Num Pad No Switch Type Logitech GX optical linear or tactile Replaceable Keys Yes Wired operation Includes 6-foot USB Dimensions 11.42 in (290 mm) x 4.06 in (103 mm) x 1.54 in (39 mm) Bluetooth Yes Charging USB Keycaps Dual-Shot PBT Layout 60%

What's good about the Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard?

Pure performance in a small package

The Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard is a slab of pure performance. The model I tested features GX optical linear keyboard switches and bold and very usable keycaps. The whole thing measures 11 x 4 x 1 inches and weighs a healthy 1.4 pounds.

To keep things fast, the Pro X 60 uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology and includes a dongle to connect to your laptop or PC. It also supports Bluetooth, and a set of buttons on the back lets you choose between the two seamlessly. The keyboard offers dual-shot PBT keycaps designed to let the Lightsync RGB LEDs shine through the legends, creating an immersive gaming atmosphere.

Finally, a game mode switch, a volume roller, and other media controls are all within reach to ensure that players can stay focused on the game without any distractions. Using the Logitech G HUB Software, you can set up multiple profiles and even program the keyboard lighting down to the individual key.

At the heart of the PRO X 60’s performance are the GX Optical switches, available in both tactile and linear configurations. If you're used to quality switches like the Cherry KC 200 MX, you'll understand the draw of the mechanical keyboard world and its reliable mechanics.

But with these switches being optical, Logitech's solution is a bit different from what you're used to. By using optical actuation, the GX Optical switches eliminate the need for mechanical contact, reducing reliance on physical parts. This means you’ll have a faster response time while reducing the wear and tear on the internals.

You'll still have to worry about the springs wearing down, but the actual point of electrical contact can’t get worn or dirty, which means unwanted key chatter is a thing of the past with optical switches.

The switches I'm testing are delightfully tactile, with plenty of travel. You’re absolutely going to hear these things in a quiet room – they’re very loud, and the base is metal, so they bounce off quite loudly – but I doubt people will notice in a crowded gaming environment.

I noticed little difference between Bluetooth and Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless, but if you prefer a dedicated keyboard to a PC connection, I’d definitely recommend using the dongle. One feature I especially liked was the included semi-hard carrying case. The case alone is quite a treat, especially for a commodity product like a keyboard. You can also connect the keyboard with the included USB-C cable.

Close

The Pro X 60's battery life is estimated at 65 hours per charge. I was able to use it for multiple days straight out of the box, even with the LEDs running. This suggests some solid battery power inside the case, and it saves that power by turning off the backlight after a few hours of non-use.

It’s a great feature that makes this keyboard compelling for people on the go. If you plan on heavy gaming sessions, however, I’d recommend simply connecting the cable and keeping the keyboard charged that way.

What's bad about the Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard?

You’d better love 60% keyboards

The only bad thing about this keyboard is its size. You'll probably love this model if you’re used to a 60% keyboard. However, this layout takes some getting used to, and you’ll have to relearn how to use arrow keys and function keys. If you’ve never used this type of keyboard, you’re going to have a bad time if you just jump in and try to start typing and gaming on the Pro X 60. The learning curve isn’t steep, but there definitely is one.

Learning this keyboard was quite difficult as a full-sized keyboard user. It was akin to using a smaller laptop keyboard but missing a few important keys. If you’re used to 100% keyboards, you'll notice the lack of arrow keys. To access them, you need to press the function button and K, M, comma, or period. This process is definitely an acquired taste.

That said, if you’re used to this style, you can’t do much better than Logitech’s offering. There are plenty of mechanical keyboards with fancy switches and layouts, but Logitech has long been the top contender in the performance gaming space, and optical switches are definitely a boon in this regard. I’ve used many, many gaming keyboards over the years, but I never really settled on a 60% model. However, the Logitech Pro X 60 stands out as one of the best I've used.

Should you buy this keyboard?

At $179, this keyboard is a bit expensive. But this is no ordinary keyboard, and the price is in line with competing optical boards like the Wooting 60HE+. It is delightfully compact, very performant, and very pleasant for both touch typists and gamers. It’s especially good if you have limited desk space or prefer to carry a keyboard and don’t want to bring a full-sized behemoth. That said, the lack of arrow keys might be a bit of a drag for some users who aren't used to using layers.

Overall, the Pro X 60 is a great gaming keyboard with great features. It’s perfect for gamers already used to 60% layouts, and it’s easy to learn if you’re not. This is Logitech’s best-in-class keyboard, and the quality and value are all there. While I’m not going to be destroying aliens or enemy marauders any time soon, I’ll put this clacky pink slab of keyboard goodness into my desktop arsenal.

Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard Staff pick Adjusting to the 60% keyboard may require some time, but its responsive keys and long battery life are impressive. This keyboard boasts up to 65 hours of battery life, and its compact size makes it ideal for travel. Additionally, it offers brightly backlit keys and supports multiple user profiles, allowing customization for different games and applications. $180 at Logitech $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy