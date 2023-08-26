Source: Logitech Logitech POP Mouse $30 $40 Save $10 Logitech's POP mouse is simple, stylish, and a the perfect little add on for Chromebooks. The battery life is fantastic, and it's almost silent to use thanks to the inclusion of SolentTouch tech. Plus, it features a customizable button that you can assign different app specific functions to. For $30, it's a great mouse if you need something reliable yet versatile. $30 at Amazon

With school back in session, picking up a new student Chromebook may be one of your top priorities in prepping for upcoming classes. Chromebooks are an excellent way to consolidate your notebooks, pens, and other school supplies down to a single device that can handle it all, from taking notes to researching for papers and even online classes. However, even the best Chromebooks need a few accessories to make them a bit more intuitive to use. For example, a touchpad just isn't that versatile when it comes to using a laptop, and navigating with a touchscreen can be both slow and cumbersome.

That's why a good Chromebook mouse is a must-buy, and its one you'll be thankful for in the long run. However, finding the right mouse shouldn't just be about grabbing something cheap or one that 'just works'. You'll want to find one that suits your style and usage, and Logitech's POP Mouse is one that does both with a few nifty features and compact design. Plus, it's 25% off at Amazon right now, making it a great bargain for those that need a mouse that's both simple and versatile to use.

Why the Logitech POP Mouse is worth your money

Logitech's POP mouse offers a cheap yet extremely versatile option that's great for those who have multiple devices they use often. Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, it can actually be paired with up to three devices at the same time, and can easily be switched between them via a button on the bottom. Plus, it features Logitech Flow, which lets you transfer and copy files from one device to another simply by just moving the cursor between them, whether it be your tablet, Chromebook, or desktop.

It also features a customizable button which can be set to specific functions per app via Logitech's software. This is a great little feature that amps up the versatility even more, letting you set it as a shortcut key to your favorite programs, as a default emoji button for quick responses in chats, and much more. A smart adjusting scroll wheel goes from high-speed to precision modes depending on how quickly you use it, and it's one of the quietest mouses you can grab thanks to SilentTouch tech. What's better, the mouse can go for up to 2-years without needing a battery change thanks to its lower power usage and auto-sleep features.

There are plenty of options out there to choose from, but Logitech has always consistently delivered good products. The POP mouse is no exception to this rule, offering a simple yet stylish mouse that works well standalone or with the rest of the POP products, including the customizable POP Keys keyboard which comes in matching colors. For $30, it does the job well and adds a little bit of flavor to your desk, with a color selection that's pretty unique compared to other mice in this price range.