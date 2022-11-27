Logitech MX Master 3S $95 $100 Save $5 The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 3 keeps the best things about the mouse and improves on two fronts. The Master 3S has a higher resolution 8,000 DPI sensor and is significantly quieter than its predecessor. If you do a lot of office work, it’s the best wireless mouse you can pick for a Chromebook. A $5 discount isn't much, but it's the first sale we've clocked on this mouse. $95 at Best Buy

If you work on a Chromebook with any regularity, you'll probably want a mouse to use with it. Right now, for Cyber Monday, one of our favorite wireless mice to use with Chromebooks is on sale: the premium Logitech MX Master 3S is down to $95. That's not a large discount, mind you, but it's the first time we've seen it on sale.

Why you should get the Logitech MX Master 3S

The MX Master 3S is a great pick for a comfortable general-purpose mouse. Its contoured design stays comfortable for long periods of time, and it's got extra control options like a second scroll wheel for scrolling horizontally — a dream come true for those of us who ever deal with large spreadsheets or databases. The mouse charges over USB-C, and it can pair with up to three devices at a time, so you can use it at home and at the office (and in a third place!). And of course, you don't have to use it with a Chromebook. It works just as well on Windows and Mac machines.

This discount doesn't suddenly bring the MX Master 3S into impulse-buy territory; at $95, it's still pricey for a mouse. But if you were eyeing one anyway, there's never been a better time to pick one up.