Android tablets are more capable than ever, but you can’t get much work done on a touchscreen. For years, though, your choice of good tablet keyboards has been largely limited to mated keyboard cases that can be bulky and expensive, and the thousands of questionable off-brand gadgets with less-than-great construction. Android tablet makers rarely try to match the Apple Magic Keyboard's premium design.

Logitech’s new Keys-To-Go 2 tablet keyboard changes that with a premium design and consistent, straightforward functionality. This compact, minimalist, refined keyboard slots into the high end of a market niche where it doesn’t really have any competition. While $80 is a somewhat large ask, you can't get anything as svelte and reliable.

Staff pick Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 8 / 10 One of the thinnest keyboards Logitech's ever released, the Keys-To-Go 2 doesn't have any bells or whistles, but works consistently and sports a luxurious build. Regarding typing, it significantly outperforms what you might expect from something compact, with consistent actuation and just enough resistance to put words to paper quickly. Pros Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

Great fit and finish with minimal flex

Consistent typing feel and actuation Cons No backlight

Price, availability, and specs

The nearly 10-year successor to the original Logitech Keys To Go, the Keys To Go 2 launched on June 18, 2024 in major markets worldwide. It starts at $80 in the US, but as is typical, the price can jump 20% or even more in some regions. It comes in Universal and Apple-focused variants, with no international layouts offered. We reviewed the eye-catching Lilac version, and the Graphite and Pale Gray colorways sport the same great materials in a slightly less bold package.

What’s good about the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2

Great feel, easy connections

It’s clear upon sliding it out of the box (where it’s completely unaccompanied by accessories, incidentally) that you’re dealing with an entirely different level of peripheral than the many cheap, hard plastic alternatives. The materials look and feel great, including the soft-touch folio cover and not-quite-smooth plastic that's great under the fingertips. It feels robust in your hands, too, with next to no flex — impressive for something that gets as thin as 4mm on the front edge.

Really, it’s nearly as thin and light as I could imagine it getting. Some even smaller, ultra-compact keyboards are out there, but they're not all very versatile. The Keys-To-Go 2's wedge-shaped body drops about 5mm from back to front, giving the typing surface enough of an incline to allow comfortable posture.

Bluetooth pairing and connectivity were fast and reliable on all operating systems with no noticeable lag. Out of the box, it supports the major operating systems from Google, Microsoft, and Apple, with Linux users (including Steam Deck owners) also reporting back favorably. You can pair it with three devices simultaneously and switch between them quickly by pressing F1, F2, or F3 keys. You'll also need to set the keyboard for different platforms, with Fn plus the G, P, O, or C keys denoting Android, Windows, iOS (or MacOS), and Chrome OS.

Typing feels surprisingly great; smooth scissor switches and plenty of spring make it easy to move quickly. Amazingly, I'm actually not that far off the words per minute I usually get with the mechanical keyboard on my desk. I expected the keyboard to come across as a quality piece of hardware; I didn't predict just how nice it would be to type on. Naturally, it can't touch the typing experience of wireless mechanical keyboards like the excellent Lofree Flow, but those tend to be a little bulkier and more expensive.

The key spacing is necessarily tighter than, for example, the Redmi Pad Pro's mated keyboard. Compared to Xiaomi's similarly priced type cover, the Keys-to-Go 2 exhibits remarkably little key rattle and a more distinct actuation point, which stays relatively consistent across all keys and makes typing shockingly easy.

After using it for several days, I've noticed that it's great at replacing a bulkier-than-ideal keyboard case with something smaller and actually better for typing. Physically decoupling from the tablet also means you can stick with a simple folio case, which makes it considerably more convenient to break out and enjoy a tablet at a moment's notice.

What’s bad about the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2

Missing the backlight