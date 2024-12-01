Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 $65 $80 Save $15 One of the thinnest keyboards Logitech's ever released, the Keys-To-Go 2 doesn't have any bells or whistles but works consistently and sports a luxurious build. Regarding typing, it significantly outperforms what you might expect from something compact, with consistent actuation and just enough resistance to put words to paper quickly. $65 at Amazon $65 at Best Buy $65 at Logitech

What can I say? I love portable keyboards; I've built and used many, from off-the-shelf to custom-built. When it comes to off-the-shelf portable Bluetooth keyboards, the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 is one such peripheral that can easily complement your tablet or phone. Our review gave it an 8 out of 10, citing its reliable Bluetooth connectivity, its build quality, and its consistent typing feel as notable positives, and I have to say I agree (owning one myself); it's a slick little keyboard I love to carry around with my Galaxy Tab whenever I have a writing itch.

But one negative was always the price. At $80, it was just a little too expensive (which we noted in our review), but during Cyber Monday, you can now snap one up for $65, which is not only much more palatable but also a great deal for what you get: a compact and portable Bluetooth keyboard that can easily withstand the onslaught of constant travel, and it's cute to boot (especially the lilac model). What's not to like?

What's great about the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 Bluetooth keyboard

Beyond what I just mentioned above, this portable keyboard works with every OS you can think of, from Linux, Windows, and macOS to Android and iOS. So no matter what you want to use it with, you'll be able to connect it, say, like an Apple TV. You can also keep three systems in the memory, so whenever you want to switch the Bluetooth connection from your laptop to your phone, once stored in the memory, you can switch on the fly with the tap of a few keys. This is more handy than you may think. Best of all, the battery life is phenomenal, whereas Logitech promises three years of use with two hours of daily use each day, and I have to say this claim does appear to stack up.

My favorite feature is the included flap, which not only serves as a stable mat for the keyboard when open but protects the keyboard when traveling, ensuring the board continues to look good as you tote it around day to day. Plus, there are three colors to choose from: Graphite, Lilac, and Gray, making it easy to accessorize. And if there is one thing I love about keyboards, it's their ability to be used as slick accessories to my theming and mood.

So, if you've been waiting to purchase a Bluetooth keyboard for your tablet or phone until the price was right for quality equipment, look no further than the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 for $65 during this excellent Cyber Monday deal.