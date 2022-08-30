On August 2nd, Logitech G and Tencent games announced a partnership to create a cloud gaming handheld. It sounded a bit like an online-only Nintendo Switch, and thanks to leaks by Evan Blass (via The Verge), we can see what this device is going to look like

These leaks show the handheld device in all its glory. The images were immediately taken down via DMCA complaint, but not before we got a good look at the handheld. Sure enough, the device's layout is roughly similar to a Switch. Off-set thumbsticks, D-Pad, rearranged X, Y, B A, buttons, two bumper buttons, and the two triggers are all placed in the same locations. Additionally, you'll have a menu, home, and context buttons, along with a mysterious Logitech button. Along the top of the device, we can spot volume controls with an on-off or mute switch and an SD-card slot. While we don't have any clear images of the underside, it also looks like there's a charging port and a headphone jack along the bottom.

The UI is also heavily reminiscent of the Switch. Cards for apps and games are displayed horizontally, along with a row of icons in the top left (There are no captions, but they look like Profile, Messages, Images, Settings, and Power). You can see a clock, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth status, and battery life in the top right.

While it was confirmed in the initial announcement that both companies would be working with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now teams, there was no mention of Android support. However, the leaked screen shows a Play Store app, along with apps for Chrome and YouTube. An Android-powered cloud gaming device capable of running AAA games is an intriguing concept. Still, it remains to be seen if this is a better option than simply attaching one of these excellent Android controllers to your phone. It does seem likely that this device will use Qualcomm's new G3x Android gaming chip, which has not been seen since Logitech previewed it last year.

Along with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and an assortment of Android gaming devices, this new handheld enters a rapidly expanding market. We'll have to wait for a price to determine where Logitech G and Tencent's new device will fit into the lineup.