In no way am I shy about the fact I love handhelds. I've been gaming since I was three, and I've always had a handheld at my side since the Game Boy was released in 1989. Over the years, I've owned many handhelds, and what with the resurgence of handheld gaming with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Analogue Pocket, not to mention a bevy of Android and PC handhelds, along with a gigantic Game Boy modding scene, handheld gaming is very much in vogue in 2022. So it comes as no surprise to see Logitech (a well-known gaming peripheral manufacturer) entering the fray with the recently announced G Cloud, but what is surprising is that this particular handheld is built around streaming games, which is clearly a growth area; what with Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Sony all offering their own streaming services.

But for many, streaming is a precarious investment thanks to ephemeral performance across services that are dependent on many factors outside of the user's control. Still, many believe streaming is the future of gaming, so somebody had to be first with hardware to corner the market. In comes Logitech with the G Cloud, a newfangled streaming handheld freshly announced a week ago, with a high price attached at $350 (currently available for pre-order for $300), which left many wondering what in the world Logitech is thinking. After all, the Steam Deck can be had for a little more at $400, and the IPS Nintendo Switch retails for $350, so the competition is stiff, and these are both devices that play games natively, where internet performance isn't a factor to how well each platform's titles will play.

Logitech has done a good job with both the design and ergonomics of the unit

This is precisely why I've gone hands-on with the Logitech G Cloud. So for the last two days, I've been diligently testing the G Cloud with as many games and services as I can in order to come away with a detailed first impression, and luckily I can say I am actually impressed with the handheld. Logitech has done a good job with both the design and ergonomics of the unit, and even though there are definitely some issues that need to be ironed out, overall, my impression is positive.

Logitech G Cloud's design and feel

At first blush, the Logitech G Cloud was a little bigger than expected. It's wider than the Nintendo Switch, though nowhere near as beefy as the Steam Deck, so it sits somewhere in between. This means the G Cloud isn't as portable as a Switch, but since it's fairly light at 465 grams, it's easy enough to hold for long stretches. Better yet, since there are no internal moving parts (you know, like the fans in the Switch and Deck), you can easily set the unit down on a comforter or bedspread without worrying about blocking vents and the unit overheating, which is a big plus in my book as I tend game around the house with my handhelds.

The rear triggers are analog, perfect for racing games

The design of the G Cloud doesn't stray too far from standard controller layouts. You get a familiar Xbox layout here, with the sticks off-center from one another. The face buttons feel like there are membranes underneath (instead of the new trend where controllers use Kailh switches), and this makes for a familiar feel if you grew up using controllers with membrane buttons. The triggers are analog, perfect for racing games, and you get two extra face buttons, one to pull up the device's home menu, and the other can pull up streaming service menus, like Stadia's user overlay.

Stadia overlay

The device charges over USB-C, offers a 7-inch IPS screen that's 60Hz and goes up to 450 nits, includes two stereo speaker slots, and it comes with 64 GB of storage. Nothing outlandish, and having tested the screen outdoors, it's just bright enough to play in the backyard (in range of wi-fi, of course).

As far as feel-in-hand works out, your mileage may vary. There are grips in the rear that help to hold the handheld firmly, and they are textured (similar to the newest Xbox controllers), but hand size will be a factor thanks to button placement. The right thumbstick is pretty close to the face buttons, so for me, when resting my thumb on the face buttons, the lower part of my thumb hits the right stick. Then again, I have the same issue with Switch Joycons, so it's not like this is a problem unique to Logitech, and unless you want a giant handheld like the Steam Deck, there's only so much room to go around for button placement, so some sacrifices are expected. Plus, once you're playing a game, this all fades into the background, so it isn't actually an impedance.

Beyond the standard controller design, there's an SD slot on the top for expanded storage, along with a slider for the power button and a volume rocker. Nothing groundbreaking, but everything you'll need to play streamed and native games.​​​​​​​

How streaming performance stacks up between services

The Logitech G Cloud relies on wi-fi, there's no access to mobile data here (unless you create a hotspot with your phone), and surprisingly there's no wi-fi 6 support. Thankfully the extra speeds gained with 6 aren't necessary, all of my streams were strong over wi-fi no matter the service I tested, and I tested more than a few, including Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and even Amazon Luna (Luna doesn't work yet). Keep in mind my streaming performance may not be reflective of yours, seeing that each user's home equipment will more than likely be different, not to mention the internet provider and distance to a game's servers will be unique on a user-by-user basis.​​​​​​​

Google Stadia

I first tested a few Stadia games, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Stadia games look great on the 1080p screen, but there was some latency. Keep in mind I've always experienced latency with Stadia, so the G Cloud performs exactly the same as my high-end laptops and Shield streaming boxes. The latency is a Stadia issue, not a Logitech issue, but it's there regardless, which ultimately means I can't enjoy my Stadia games when there is perceptible lag, which is a long-running issue I've had with the service (for the love of gaming, upgrade your servers, Google, this is getting ridiculous). More or less, Stadia games look great on the G Cloud, especially when rendered at 1080p, but the perceptible delay infringes on gameplay enjoyment. Worse yet, this delay is not alleviated by dropping Stadia's streams to 720p. I also couldn't help but notice that the Stadia app UI does not support the device's hardware controls, so navigation has to be done with the touchscreen. In-game, the controls work fine.

Sadly, all of this testing for Stadia is moot, as Google has announced the end of Stadia after three years. At the very least refunds are on the table.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

I somehow forgot that Xbox's streaming service was still locked to 720p streams, but since it's still in beta, I suppose this is excusable for now. What this does mean is that all Xbox Cloud Gaming streams are blurry on the G Cloud's 1080p screen. Having tested a couple of games, like Fortnite, streams were slow to reach 720p, with pixelation abound. Thankfully Microsoft has done a good job with latency (probably why it keeps the streams lower res), where all the games I tested felt native when controlling them. So if you're looking for quality controls when streaming, Xbox Cloud Gaming offers this in spades on the G Cloud, though the graphics could use some improvements, especially 1080p support.​​​​​​​

Nvidia GeForce Now

Saving the best for last, GeForce Now makes the perfect argument for the G Cloud's existence. Not only do you get low latency with your streams, comparable to Xbox Cloud Gaming, but you also get exemplary graphics like Stadia, so GeForce is the best of both worlds. I'm unsure what magic Nvidia is working, but its streams are incredibly reliable on the G Cloud.​​​​​​​

I dare say Cyberpunk at 720p streamed through GeForce is better than Cyberpunk played natively on the Steam Deck.

Case in point. I also tested Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce (to see how it stacks up to Stadia and the Steam Deck), and even though the default in-game settings are 720p, the picture is sharp enough. Yes, you can bump things up to 1080 in-game, but this does result in a few dropped frames, so 720p is the way to go for a stable framerate. What's interesting is that I've spent the last week dialing in my settings for Cyberpunk on my Steam Deck and haven't been able to find a way to get a stable 30FPS, and as you can imagine, the fan spins wildly the entire time playing, and that's using upscaling features like FSR, so isn't even offering a native res. Compare this Deck experience with Cyberpunk played through GeForce on the G Cloud, and I dare say Cyberpunk at 720p streamed through GeForce is better than Cyberpunk played natively on the Steam Deck, which is pretty wild.

Hands-down, GeForce Now streams great on the G Cloud, to the point the games feel native with very little latency, and seeing that I spend tons of time in front of high framerate monitors and devices all day every day, I'm quite sensitive to deviations in framerates. So the fact that GeForce Now can pass muster on a wi-fi handheld is pretty surprising but great news for Logitech since this handheld will basically sink or swim on how well it can stream games.​​​​​​​

Native Android game performance could be better

Since the G Cloud offers a Snapdragon 720G and runs Android, it can indeed play typical Android games, and you can grab them directly from the Play Store. I tested a few of my staples, like Dead Cells, Rocket League Sideswipe, and a few emulators. Dead Cells was not able to hold a stable 60FPS at an HD resolution; there were a few dropped frames, though if you lower the res below HD in the settings, things are fine. Rocket League Sideswipe faired much better, holding a stable 60FPS, but it's less of a demanding game. As for emulators, anything that isn't 3D works just fine, so older console emus are clearly the top choice if you're looking for an emulation device.​​​​​​​

the fact you can play Android games natively feels more like an afterthought than a focus

Sadly the 720G doesn't have enough oomph to go toe-to-toe with modern gaming phones, so the fact you can play Android games natively feels more like an afterthought than a focus since the more demanding games aren't going to play smoothly. Still, it's nice to have the option when away from wi-fi for streaming, so it is totally understandable why the chip was an area to skimp; it's an additive, not a core feature.​​​​​​​

Exploring the G Cloud's software design and battery life

The design of the software interface is simple but intuitive. The UI is easy to navigate, partly because there aren't a ton of options available. There are a few icons along the top left of the screen for your Logitech account (don't worry, you don't have to use this), messages, screenshots, settings, and power. Below that is a row of shortcuts to your recently used apps/games, with a Play Store shortcut tucked to the left for easy access. Much like the Nintendo Switch, you can also navigate to a screen that contains all of your games/apps in one place.

Dipping into the device's settings, you can control all of the typical options you'd expect on an Android device, including toggles for wi-fi, bluetooth, and airplane mode. There are a couple of options to change the device's theme, and there's a full menu to remap the device's buttons however you like. There's even a shortcut to the more standard Android settings layout, which is where you can turn on Android's dev options by tapping on the build number in the about tablet section.

you can't stream Spotify while gaming

What's really cool is that when you're setting up the device, you're provided the choice between the gaming-centric UI, and a standard Android tablet layout. I would imagine this tablet mode is included as a workaround to a feature in the gaming mode where you can only launch one app at a time, which means you can't stream Spotify while gaming through the default gaming UI. It's understandable why Logitech would only want one app running at a time, to keep performance steady, but this is still a bummer for those who enjoy listening to music as they game. Thankfully I've heard multi-app support is being tested, it's just not available at the moment.

One thing I don't enjoy is that there's a lock screen where you have to input a number code you choose during setup. But there is no way to input this number without touching the screen. While a touchscreen is pretty much expected since this is an Android device, one thing that I can't stand is being forced to touch the screen of a device I'm using to play games. I didn't like it with the PS Vita, and I don't like it here. Luckily this is an easily solved problem; the lock screen simply needs to be updated with d-pad and thumbstick support.

As for the battery life, Logitech promises 12+ hours, which may be reachable if all you do is stream. From my testing, it would appear the device sips battery when streaming, and it's only once you boot up native Android games that you see the battery drop quickly. While I haven't used the device long enough to come up with a consensus of hard numbers, standby time so far is pretty good, and battery life when streaming is great.​​​​​​​

Where things might go wrong buying into a streaming device

Since the G Cloud is a handheld gaming device built around streaming games, this means you will have to deal with third parties outside of Logitech to play titles on the G Cloud. In my experience, the more hands in the pot, the messier things get. For instance, when I was signing into all of my accounts on the G Cloud to start testing all these streaming services, Nvidia locked me out of my account for half an hour for guessing my password wrong twice. This was easily worked around by resetting my password, but the fact is the games under that account are not under my control but Nvidia's, which sure leaves a sour taste in my mouth.

game streaming still carries certain risks

Ultimately, if you plan to stream the majority of your games on the G Cloud, you will have to deal with these streaming companies, and since you have no control over how they operate, there's a risk things could go very wrong at any time, whether that's downtime for the service, somebody trying to hack your account, or you're like me and can't remember your passwords (getting locked out for brief periods). Heck, Google just highlighted exactly why streaming is so precarious, as it has announced Stadia will be closing its doors on January 18th, 2023. Basically, game streaming still carries certain risks, and while some of those risks are also seen with any digital content (like Google transitioning from Play Music to YouTube Music), the terms can always change with no input from you and typically with no recourse either, which is why streaming games is still a risky proposition, all of the control is taken away from the user.

The pricing is way off

Another sore point is the price for the G Cloud. It retails for $350, and even though Logitech is smart enough to drop the price by $50 during the pre-order phase, the price isn't very competitive when compared to the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. Add on top you don't have control of your games through streaming services while more than likely paying for a subscription, and there's a lot of downsides to being an early adopter beyond a high price of this hardware.

That's not to say Logitech hasn't done its due diligence creating a polished device that streams games with aplomb, and I applaud the company for being the first to broach this ground with a dedicated streaming handheld, but like all things, the first gen is more a proof of concept than anything, more than likely explaining why the device is only launching in Canada and the US on October 17th. Clearly, Logitech is feeling out interest without going headfirst into heavy investment for a global release, which is a smart move, but for consumers, a wait-and-see approach will probably be best at the current price point, as I imagine it will continue to drop, especially now that Razer/Verizon has announced a competing device.

Final thoughts on what the G Cloud offers

When I first wrote about the Logitech G Cloud a week ago, I wasn't particularly hot on it. In fact, I'm not all that hot on streaming games, to begin with, as I demand ultimate performance from the games I play, and my experience testing these services has shown they can be iffy. But once I actually had my hands on the G Cloud, all my fears melted away, especially once I discovered how well GeForce works on the device. Streaming services like GeForce are clearly improving by leaps and bounds, which means Logitech may be on to something as the first to market with a handheld streaming device.

the G Cloud is super handy for comparing streaming services across the board

So yes, even as a constant pessimist, I'm actually coming away pleased with the G Cloud. I'm still not quite sure if it's worth $350, or even $300, but there's no arguing it works well and delivers on its promise offering quality game streaming in the palm of your hand. And sure, you could slap a controller onto your phone for something similar, but I must say a dedicated device unencumbered by the Android notifications you'd see on your phone makes for a great gaming handheld. Perhaps it's just psychological when there isn't much difference between the two, and yet when I pick up the G Cloud, it feels like a real handheld, whereas my phone with a controller never does. If anything, the G Cloud is super handy for comparing streaming services across the board; it's easy enough to test things yourself to figure out which service performs best for you while offering the games you want to play. So if you've been trepidatious about jumping on the game streaming bandwagon and didn't know which services to start with, the G Cloud is a perfect testing ground if you have the cash to spare.