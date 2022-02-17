Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel may have landed on Android later than other platforms, but seeing that the game has been available on the Play Store for the last two weeks, it would appear that it's time to kick off the very first post-launch event. The limited-time Xyz Festival brings with it special Duel instructions, a new solo mode, as well as a new Structure Deck. The event will run from February 17th until the 24th, and those who sign in during this event will be rewarded with extra Gems and a festival bonus.

As you can see in the tweet above, it's official. The Xyz Festival begins today in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. This is a limited event where players will be able to compete for Medals by dueling with special restrictions that only allow Xyz monsters in Extra Decks. Of course, these Medals can be exchanged for rewards. Whether you win or lose your Duels, you'll earn Medals, so all you have to do is play to unlock some goodies during the Xyz Festival.

Beyond the festival, brand-new story content comes with the fresh Enforcers of Justice solo mode, which will also offers Duel missions as well as rewards themed around the “Lightsworn” Deck Type. There's also a new Structure Deck called Rage of Cipher that features new cards, including Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Dragon.

Of course, if you're eager to jump in to check out what's new in the first event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you might want to wait a bit. There are reports that players were losing Gems, which appears to be an issue with the game's servers. Konami is aware of the problem and is working on it, so the in-game shop is currently under maintenance, which means nobody can purchase card packs or Gems until the issue is fixed.

So yes, there's a new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel event kicking off right now that brings with it new content to explore, though the current server issue put a damper on playing immediately if you're looking to spend some cash. Still, if you have no plans to purchase anything, then there's no harm in booting the game up to see what's new. So if you'd like to take a look as Konami takes care of its server issue, you can navigate to the Play Store listing through the widget below to install or update the game.

