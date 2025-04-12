Over a decade ago, widgets were a part of the Android lock screen. Google introduced them back in 2012, but they never stayed around for long. The company scrapped the feature as Android 5.0 Lollipop rolled around. While lock screen widgets returned on the Pixel Tablet with Android 15 last fall, smartphones didn’t get the feature. I’m excited now that Google has announced it will bring lock screen widgets to tablets and mobile.

The evolution of lock screen widgets on Android

Android is known for its customization options and introduced widgets in the platform's early days. Lock screen widgets made their way to Android in 2012 with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. They offered a convenient way of viewing information at a glance with music controls, weather updates, calendar events, and other elements accessible on the lock screen. Apple followed suit and added widgets to the iOS home screen with the release of iOS 14 in 2020. Two years later, it rolled out lock screen widgets with iOS 16.

However, Android did not introduce many improvements to lock screen widgets. The design felt clunky and unintuitive. Most users didn't know the feature existed, and some found it difficult to set up.

Unsurprisingly, Google removed lock screen widgets in late 2014. The company may have dumped the feature due to privacy concerns or design issues. It shifted its focus to using notifications as the primary way of serving information on the lock screen. Meanwhile, third-party OEMs like Samsung and Nothing still offer widgets on the lock screen.

Lock screen widgets have been available on the Pixel Tablet with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 in late 2024. The device supports all widgets, including ones from third-party apps. The feature is said to roll out to all Android phones and tablets with the upcoming Android 16 QPR1 later this year.