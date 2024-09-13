Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR 1 beta 2 brings Freeform Windows and lock screen widgets to Pixel Tablets.

Lock screen widgets were vaulted back in 2015 with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The feature is available to try out now on Pixel Tablet, with functionality expected to expand to more Android tablets in the future.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 is out now and available to download on all supported Pixel devices, namely Pixel 6 and later-released smartphones, tablets and foldables.

Alongside bringing the latest functionality like a redesigned Settings menu, a dedicated keyboard switcher, heads-up style notifications, and more for smartphones, the beta build also brings a treat for Pixel Tablet users in the form of Freeform Windows/Desktop Windowing support.

Akin to Samsung's pop-up view or Apple's Stage Manager, the feature essentially lets users run multiple apps simultaneously with options to resize windows for optimal multitasking — a big step over regular split screen functionality. The beta also unlocks a second key feature, which, although isn't as productivity or multitasking-focused as Desktop Windowing, it still hits closer to home.

Lock Screen widgets are finally making a comeback, at least on tablets, after being vaulted back in 2015 with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Reports about lock screen widgets returning with Android 15 first started popping all the way back in January this year, and then subsequently in April, code for lock screen widgets was found Android 15's first beta. Now, the ball has finally started rolling, as functionality is available to tinker with on Pixel Tablets, as shared by Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority.

Here's how you can begin experimenting with lock screen widgets on your Pixel Tablet

Source: Android Authority

To access lock screen widgets on your Pixel Tablet, you'll have to update your device to Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. Once on the new beta, head to Settings → Display & touch → Lock Screen → toggle on Show widgets on lock screen.

After enabling the feature, simply swipe inward from the right edge of the lock screen and tap customize to open the widget editor. From here, you should be able to add new lock screen widgets, reorder existing ones, or remove them.

All types of widgets are supported, including ones from third-party apps. Rahman adds that the lock screen widgets will be visible without authentication, so exercise caution when selecting which ones to display. However, tapping them to open the full app experience would still need biometrics, as expected.

You can try out lock screen widgets on Pixel Tablets now. The functionality will likely expand to other Android tablets soon, though availability on smartphones is still uncertain.