One of the best Black Friday carrier deals isn’t really a Black Friday deal at all, just one that’s about to end on Monday. Visible has been running a promotion giving customers a discounted plan price for two years on both of its plans. Visible has been one of our favorite value phone plans for a while thanks to its low prices, simple plan structure, and totally unlimited data, but with these discounts, Visible is even a good fit for lighter users as well.

If you've got the best Black Friday deals in your shopping cart but are looking for longer-term savings, you can save on unlimited data for the next two year.

The discount isn’t worth the HTML it's written in if Visible’s plans don’t have the features you need before choosing the cheaper plan, make sure it’s the right fit. Visible’s cheapest plan, simply called Visible comes with totally unlimited data on Verizon’s network, but lacks Ultra Wideband 5G speeds. For most people, that’s not a huge deal as the plan is still plenty quick for browsing social media, making video calls, or streaming video at the carrier’s 480p limit. At $20 per month, Visible can save you a lot of money for the next two years and is even cheaper than getting Visible’s annual plan.

Hotspot data is unlimited on this plan, though it only comes in at 5Mbps, so you won’t want to do much more than basic browsing and streaming on it. If you need to get some work done from the road, or just need to validate your games on your Switch, it’s a great option. If you’re trying to download a new game on Steam, however, you could be in for hours of waiting. Still, it is technically possible to down these large downloads with a heaping helping of patience.

When it comes to international features, this base plan is light but still comes with talk and text Mexico and Canada.

If you want more of a premium plan, Visible could still be the right carrier for you with Visible+. This plan costs a bit more at $35 per month with the promotion and $45 after that, but you get a lot for your money. First, you get 50GB of premium data to keep your phone running fast, even on a congested network. You also get Verizon’s best 5G speeds with full Ultra Wideband 5G support.

Visible+’s hotspot data has been upgraded to 10Mbps, twice the speed of the base plan, and it’s still unlimited. If you’re an Apple user, you can also get a plan for your Apple Watch for free with Visible+.

Where this plan really separates itself is in international features. Visible+ comes with roaming in Mexico and Canada with 2GB of data per day. Calling to 30+ countries is included as well as texting to 200+ countries. If you want to head to another country, you get one free Global Pass per month, with the option to buy more if needed.

If you like Verizon's network you've got multiple options

If you like the Verizon network but not Verizon’s postpaid pricing, you’ve still got some other options to save. At MobileX, for example, offers a couple of unlimited plans with 10GB on the small plan, and 199GB on the larger plan. You can lock those prices in for a year if you find that MobileX is a better fit for you. MobileX’s top unlimited plan comes in at $24.88, which isn’t far off Visible’s base plan, and gets access to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G speeds. While it’s not technically unlimited it’s still more than enough data for the vast majority of users.