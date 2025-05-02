





Facebook is an integral part of your identity, memories, and livelihood, even if you no longer use it. Yet, most people rely on a password to keep their account safe. Passwords can be guessed, stolen, or phished. If someone gets access to your Facebook account from your Android phone or laptop, they can scrape personal data, scam your friends, or take over your linked business pages.

Facebook provides tools to protect your account. However, it doesn't do the best job of surfacing them. Here are four powerful ways to secure your Facebook account that go beyond the password.

4 Turn on two-factor authentication the right way

SMS is not enough. Use an authenticator app or security key