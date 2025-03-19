Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 The Blink Mini 2 can be setup on the inside or outside of your home, and with this half-price deal it makes a great opportunity to get a smart home security setup going. $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy

Whether you have an established smart home setup or are looking to start one from scratch, the Blink Mini 2 is currently a great little camera to bring into the mix. It's marked down to just $20, which is 50% off its regular price of $40. It's also the lowest price the Blink Mini 2 has seen. This deal is on a single camera, but you can also purchase a 2-pack or a 3-pack of Blink Mini 2s at a discount right now.

Related Best smart home security cameras in 2025 Keep an eye on your home or the pets

Why you should buy the Blink Mini 2

Source: Blink

Blink makes some of the most popular smart home tech on the market, and that includes smart doorbell cameras and smart home security cameras like the Blink Mini 2. This is a camera that's meant to keep an eye on the inside or outside of your home while you're away. It delivers Full HD 1080p resolution with the ability to show you a live view for up to 90 minutes if you have a Blink Subscription Plan. This feature can come in handy if you have pets you like to keep an eye on throughout the day.

But the Blink Mini 2 also has a color night view with a built-in spotlight, as well as motion detection. It will deliver real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can see if something strange is going on inside your home, and with two-way audio, you can even address the situation in real time if need be.

If you have other Blink smart home devices — such as a Blink Video Doorbell — you can incorporate the Mini 2 camera as a plug-in chime. The Mini 2 also works with Alexa, so you can connect an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your home security system, and perform several other functions using only your voice.

The Blink Mini 2 is designed to take no more than a few minutes to set up, so whether you purchase one or several, you should be up and running with the Mini 2 pretty quickly. This half-price deal is a great opportunity to consider the Mini 2 for a number of different rooms. It drops its price to just $20, which is the lowest it's ever been.