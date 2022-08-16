As Google's latest hardware release, the Pixel 6a is enjoying a lot of attention right now. In our review, we praised the fact that it comes with almost all the Pixel 6 features while having very few drawbacks for the price. It's one of the best phones you can get right now. And, of course, the company's pushing heavy marketing efforts for it. Among them, Google has employed a classic, subtle approach to publicity: product placement (A.K.A, put it on a celebrity's hand while recording a music video).

The music video for the song 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), by singer Lizzo, was just released. If you don't know Lizzo, you may know her if you're a TikTok user, from a viral song that sparked a dancing trend not too long ago. In the video, you can spy the unmistakable back of the Pixel 6a in a Sage colorway in a couple of scenes through the video's narrative (via 9to5Google). She also gets a phone call from a character called Feyoncé that shows the Pixel phone with its Screen Call feature available.

You can watch the video below if you want to check it out (and maybe discover new music along the way). The phone first appears at the 30-second mark, and then in another scene later in the video.

It's not the first time Google has taken the product placement approach to promoting its products. Notably, back in 2019, Google enlisted the help of Karol G and Nicki Minaj to show the Pixel 4 in the music video for Tusa. The Pixel 6a is shown much more prominently on this occasion.

Lizzo is a longtime collaborator of Google, having previously partnered with the company to promote the new "Real Tone" feature on Pixel phones in February, a feature made to accurately represent and take photos of people of all skin colors.