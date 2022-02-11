Look for the clip during the big game on Feb. 13

With the introduction of Real Tone for the Pixel 6's cameras, Google took an important step towards making sure its smartphone user experience was consistently great, no matter who you are or what you look like. There's a powerful message about inclusivity there, so it's little surprise that Google's turning to maybe the biggest television event of the year to get the word out. Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, Google's giving us an early look at its new Real Tone ad featuring Grammy-winner Lizzo.

Striking, beautifully-lit Real Tone photos fill the screen to Lizzo's performing her new song, “If You Love Me.” As the video comes to an end the singer is featured in the center position while she sings “if you love me, you love all of me / or none of me at all" — nailing the vibe of this clip.

Google recruited people to star in the spot from many walks of life, and they were shot on the Pixel 6 by the commercial's director and a pair of professional photographers. Real Tone was designed to correct a long history of lens technology that did not properly represent the true spectrum of human skin tones — a problem that has affected people of color more than anyone.

Super Bowl ads are akin to a separate — often very entertaining — event embedded within the game itself, and Google has long set itself apart from the cartoonish and comedic pack with ads that have real emotional weight like this one.

The Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, which kicks off Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 pm EST.

