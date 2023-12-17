Liverpool (11-4-1) continues to dominate the Premier League as they haven't lost a match in their last five. Led by some stellar offense, and leading the charge is Mohamed Salah with 11 goals and 7 assists so far. Meanwhile, Manchester United (9-0-7) finds itself struggling to string together wins, so they will be motivated to show they can roll with the top dog in the league. Here's everything you need to know to catch the match between these two Premier League behemoths.

When and where?

The Liverpool vs. Manchester United matchup will be played on Sunday, December 17. Kick off will happen at 11:30 AM ET — 8:30 AM PT and 4:30PM UK — right at Anfield Road Stand where Liverpool is expected a recording-setting crowd.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Man United from anywhere

Are you traveling for business or pleasure and having trouble accessing your favorite shows or programs? No need to worry, with a VPN, you can quickly get back to streaming in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs will not only allow you to virtually change your location, but it will also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is particularly important when traveling.

Most VPN services, including our top pick, ExpressVPN, make changing your location a breeze with just a few clicks. Once your location is set, you'll be able to watch all the programming you desire, from new shows to the latest sporting events. Currently, when you sign up for ExpressVPN's annual subscription, you'll receive an additional 3 months for free, bringing the total cost for 15 months to under $100. With 24/7 support, a wide range of server options, and consistent speed and performance, ExpressVPN is our top recommendation. While many VPN services appear similar, few can match the comprehensive features of ExpressVPN.

Of course, if you don't feel like using ExpressVPN, there are a ton of great VPN deals on all the best providers, so be sure to shop around and get the deal you want.

How to stream Liverpool vs. Man United in the US

If you are based in the United States and want to catch the Premier League game live, you must choose between two platforms - Peacock and Sling TV. Both platforms provide NBC as an option for viewing the game. However, don't forget to search for any other alternatives that may be available to you. It's essential to explore all the options before making a decision.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United in the UK

If you're located in the UK and interested in watching a live Premier League game, you can only access it through Sky Sports. The coverage will begin half an hour before the game. If you are a subscriber, you can view the match on the Sky Sports channel. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly option and don't need a full Sky package, you can opt for a Now Sports subscription. Another way to watch the game is by using the Sky Go app.